Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Andre Trindade; Inter Miami want Sergi Roberto, and more - December 22, 2023

Barcelona succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at home to Club America on Thursday (December 21) in a friendly. Goals from Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu proved to be mere consolations for Xavi’s side.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade. Elsewhere, Inter Miami are keeping a close eye on Barca defender Sergi Roberto.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 22, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Andre Trindade

Andre Trindade has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Andre Trindade, according to SPORT. The Brazilian defensive midfielder is currently with Fluminense at the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, where they face Manchester City in the final.

Andre has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Brazilian side, registering one goal in 60 outings across competitions this season. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe, including the Blaugrana.

Xavi remains in the market for a new midfielder following the ACL injury to Gavi. Meanwhile, the La Liga champions are yet to sign a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who left the Camp Nou to join Inter Miami this summer. Andre has reportedly been identified as the ideal candidate for the role by Barcelona sporting director Xavi.

The Brazilian is also wanted in the Premier League, with Liverpool trying without success to sign him last summer. The Blaugrana enjoy a cordial relationship with Fluminense, while the player himself has professed his love for the Blaugrana while on duty at the Club World Cup.

Andre is expected to cost around €30 million and is also certain to leave the Brazilian side soon.

Inter Miami want Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto is wanted at the MLS.

Inter Miami are eyeing Sergi Roberto, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish defender is the club captain at Barcelona but has struggled for game time this season. Roberto has appeared just eight times across competitions this season, with the player a long way down the pecking order under Xavi.

However, the 31-year-old gave the Blaugrana a timely reminder of his qualities by filling in at midfield against Almeria, scoring a winning brace. The player’s contract with the club expires at the end of this season, ut he hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. The situation has alerted Miami, who are plotting to reunite Roberto with his former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

However, the report also adds that the veteran defender is keen to stay at the Camp Nou. He has already instructed his agent not to listen to offers till April or May. Roberto wants to focus on earning a new contract at his boyhood club.

Xavi admits using hairdryer treatment against Almeria

Xavi has admitted that he had to resort to desperate measures during half-time against Almeria in midweek.

The Blaugrana were lacklustre in the first half, which ended 1-1, but went on to win 3-2, thanks to a Sergi Roberto brace. It was another unconvincing performance from the team under the Spanish manager, who is under increasing pressure.

Xavi won the league and the Spanish Supercup last season but has endured a difficult run so far this campaign. His team are third in the league, seven points behind league leaders Real Madrid. A defeat against Almeria could have exacerbated his situation at Barcelona.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Xavi added that he was pleased with the team’s performances after the break, which eventually paved the path for a win.

“I try to be sincere and honest, talk to their faces, I can’t hide. Shouting? Tension, normal, it’s a dressing room. We have a lot at stake, and I thought it was a good idea to raise my voice a little, that’s all,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“From that point on, I think the team reacted very well, very well, in the dressing room we are a big family.

"They are professionals, and they understood it very well, in the second half, they took the path we have to stay on. Now we have to take a break, a rest, to face 2024 with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.”

The Blaugrana next face Las Palmas on January 4.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here