Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Douglas Luiz; Xavi wants Mario Hermoso at Camp Nou, and more - January 16, 2024

Barcelona will look to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid last weekend in the Spanish Super Cup final when they travel to Unionistas on Thursday (January 18) in the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Elsewhere, manager Xavi has advised the club to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 16, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Camp Nou

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Douglas Luiz, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian midfielder is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal following a string of impressive performances for Aston Villa. This season, Luiz has appeared 30 times across competitions for the Villans, registering seven goals and six assists.

The Gunners have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while but have now been joined by the Reds and the Blaugrana in the race. Xavi remains in the market for a long-term replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who moved to Inter Miami as a free agent last summer. Oriol Romeu was brought in to take his place, but the former Girona man hasn't lived up to the task.

Luiz has been identified as an option and could be an interesting choice. The La Liga giants have suffered due to injuries to midfielders this season as well. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have spent time on the sidelines, while Gavi is out for the season. With summer arrival Ilkay Gundogan heading towards the twilight of his career, a move for Luiz makes sense.

However, the player is greatly appreciated at Villa Park and is a key part of manager Unai Emery's plans. As such, prising him away won't be easy or cheap.

Apart from the stiff competition for his signature, the 25-year-old's asking price could also be a problem for Barcelona, whose financial woes are well-documented.

Xavi wants Mario Hermoso at Camp Nou

Mario Hermoso has admirers at Camp Nou

Xavi is eager to bring Mario Hermoso to Camp Nou, according to Fichajes. The Spanish manager is looking to reinforce his backline this year, and the 28-year-old has popped up on his radar.

Hermoso joined Atletico Madrid from Espanyol in 2019 and has become a first-team regular under manager Diego Simeone. The Spanish defender has appeared 24 times - all starts - for Los Rojiblancos this season.

His versatility at the back has endeared him to Xavi. The Blaugrna are sweating on the future of Ronald Araujo, who has been a rock at the back. However, the Uruguayan is generating interest from clubs across the continent, including Manchester United, and could be offloaded to address Barca's financial woes.

Andreas Christensen's future also remains up in the air, and the Dane could also leave the La Liga champions this year. The Blaugrana want to rope in Hermonso to streamline their backline.

Interestingly, the 28-year-old's contract expires this summer, which makes him an affordable target for Barcelona.

Thiago Motta identified as Xavi's replacement

Thiago Motta has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have identified Bologna manager Thiago Motta as a possible replacement for Xavi, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez.

The Spanish manager is under tremendous pressure a following an underwhelming season. His situation was compounded by last weekend's defeat to Real Madrid in the Super Cup final.

While the Blaugrana are publicly backing their manager, they have reportedly begun thire search for his successor. Motta is among the shortlisted candidates following an impressive run with Bologna.

The Italian club are sixth in Serie A, highlighting the manager's stellar work. The La Liga champions believe that he could be an option to take over if Xavi is dismissed.