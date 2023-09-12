Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Erling Haaland; club not in Frenkie de Jong renewal talks, and more - September 12, 2023

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 16) in La Liga. Xavi’s team have had an undefeated start to the new campaign, winning thrice in four league games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2025. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not in talks with Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong regarding a renewal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 12, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to move for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2025, according to 90 Min.

The Norwegian striker has been on red-hot form since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 52 times across competitions in their treble-winning campaign.

His exploits have earned him admirers at Real Madrid, who're planning to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Blaugrana are hoping to beat their bitter rivals to the 23-year-old’s signature.

Barcelona are putting together succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who's at the fag end of his career and has shown signs of regression. The Blaugrana have identified Haaland as the ideal candidate to fill the shoes of the Polish striker.

The 23-year-old could have a €150 million release clause in 2025, which the Blaugrana are hoping to trigger. However, they will likely face stiff competition from Los Blancos for the Norwegian’s services.

Blaugrana not in Frenkie de Jong renewal talks

Frenkie de Jong is a vital cog in Xavi’s starting XI.

Barcelona are not engaged in negotiations with Frenkie de Jong regarding a new deal, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has become a mainstay under Xavi recently. Recent reports have suggested that the La Liga giants have offered De Jong a new contract to extend his stay.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those claims.

“Frenkie de Jong – Despite reports, my understanding is that there is nothing happening right now on a new contract for Frenkie de Jong.

"His contract will be a topic for Barcelona in the next months. but it’s not something imminent. Barca have to fix different situations with Financial Fair Play first, so it’s going to take some time,” wrote Romano.

The Dutchman has not missed a minute of action for the La Liga giants this season.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on relationship with Xavi

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has revealed that he was in touch with Xavi even after the Spaniard had left Barcelona in 2015. The legendary midfielder took charge of the first team in 2021 and has enjoyed a steady rise.

Speaking recently, as cited by Spox, Ter Stegen also defended Xavi amid criticism of being more focussed on a strong backline.

“That’s complete nonsense. Every philosophy has to evolve. When Xavi played himself, the quality of the Barca team was much higher compared to the other teams,” said Ter Stegen.

He continued:

“Since then, everything has become more balanced, especially in the physical area. That’s why you have to find different solutions now than back then. Especially at the beginning, he tried to give us a certain stability - and that was very necessary.”

Ter Stegen also said that he's open to constructive criticism from Xavi.

“After his departure from Barcelona, we stayed in touch. We have a special connection, a very open relationship. When he expresses sporting criticism, I am very open to it.

"That is important for our relationship. I can separate private and professional matters. I think we Germans are generally good at that,” said Ter Stegen.

Xavi won the league last season and will have his eyes on the UEFA Champions League this season.