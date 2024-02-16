Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Gabriel Martinelli; Liverpool want Andreas Christensen, and more - February 16, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their La Liga trip to Galicia on Saturday (February 17) to face Celta Vigo. Xavi team have three wins in their last five league games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have set their sights on Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli. Elsewhere, Liverpool are planning to bring Barca centre-back Andreas Christensen to Anfield this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 16, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Gabriel Martinelli, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report notes that the Blaugrana are keen to upgrade their attack in the summer and have the Brazilian forward on their wishlist.

Martinelli has enjoyed a steady rise with Arsenal in recent seasons and is a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta. This season, the 22-year-old has appeared 28 times across competitions, registering seven goals and three assists.

His efforts have turned heads at the Camp Nou, but prising him away from the Emirates is going to be difficult. Martinelli’s contract with Arsenal runs till 2027, and with the club on the rise, he might not be tempted to push for an exit.

The reigning La Liga champions, meanwhile, do not have the financial muscle to script a big-money move in the summer.

Liverpool want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Andreas Christensen, according to Fichajes. The Premier League giants are looking to reinforce their backline this summer and reckon the Danish defender could be the man for the job.

Christensen has experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea and could also hit the ground running with a return to England. The 27-year-old has appeared 27 times across competitions this season for Barcelona, operating at central defence and midfield.

The Blaugrana need to raise funds from player sales to reinvest in the squad this summer and could be willing to listen to offer for Christensen. Liverpool are apparently ready to pay €50 million for the Dane, which could convince Barca.

Former player advises Blaugrana to appoint Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has worked wonders at the Bay Arena.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons Xabi Alonso would be the perfect replacement for Xavi at the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona manager is set to leave at the end of this season after a disappointing campaign. The Blaugrana are third in the league, 10 points adrift of bitter rivals Real Madrid at the top of the pile. They have also exited the Copa Del Rey and lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Los Blancos in January.

The Spanish champions are already linked with multiple names to fill Xavi’s shoes, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield this summer. However, the German manager has said that he's planning a sabbatical, which rules him out of the race.

Petit told Football Espana that Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta as an option but added that he needs to stay at the Emirates for now.

“Since it won’t be Klopp, for me there are only two options. One of them is forbidden (to me), and that’s Arteta – he has to stay at Arsenal. I think his story there is no ending yet, he has so much more to prove and improve.

"He didn’t reach the top of this beautiful team yet. Even if he wins the Premier League this season, it would be too soon for him to leave. I think he can manage to go further up with this team,” said Petit.

Petit named Alonso as the best choice for the hot seat at the Camp Nou following his exploits with Bayer Leverkusen this season.

“The other one, for me, is the best solution, and that’s Xabi Alonso. His work in Germany is amazing, it’s surprised me a lot how quick he has become successful as a manager, especially when you are at a country where you don’t know much, you don’t speak the language.

"I think it’s remarkable what he’s been doing with Leverkusen,” said Petit.

He continued:

“If I was Barcelona, I would try everything to bring him. He has a proper identity in the game; a proper vision of what he wants his players to do; he’s Spanish. I think that would be the best solution for Barcelona.”

Leveksen are leading the Bundesliga title race, five points clear of second placed Bayern Munich, and are unbeaten across competitions.