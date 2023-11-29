Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Joao Cancelo stay; club not in talks for Thiago Alcantara, and more - November 29, 2023

Barcelona came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at home against Porto on Tuesday (November 28) in the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix helped Xavi’s team confirm their place in the knockouts with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to tie Cancelo down to a permanent deal. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are not in talks to sign midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 29, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Joao Cancelo stay

Joao Cancelo has been a huge hit at Barca this season.

Barcelona are eager to keep Joao Cancelo permanently at the Camp Nou, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese full-back arrived at the club from Manchester City this summer on a season-long loan. He has hit the ground running under Xavi and gave a stellar reminder of his abilities against Porto on Tuesday.

Cancelo churned up a man of the match performance, grabbing the equaliser before setting up Joao Felix for the winner. The Blaugrana are convinced that he must stay beyond next summer but are worried that his recent form could enable City to hike his price tag.

The 29-year-old has appeared 16 times across competitions for the La Liga champions, scoring three goals and setting up two.

Blaugrana not in talks for Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara (right) could be on the move in January.

Barcelona are not in talks with Liverpool regarding a move for Thiago Alcantara in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana will be tempted to dive in the market at the turn of the year for Gavi’s short-term replacement. The 19-year-old midfielder is out for the season after picking up an ACL injury on international duty with Spain.

Todo Fichajes say that Thiago, who could be available for €5-7 million in January, is being eyed by the La Liga champions. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted the claims, adding that the club have other priorities in the winter.

“I’ve had some fans asking me about stories involving Thiago Alcantara and a surprise potential return to Barcelona this January.

"Of course, we know that Barca are now short in midfield after the lengthy injury to Gavi, but it’s too early to know if they’re going to replace him, or who they could target. With Thiago, I’m not aware of concrete talks with Barca so far,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“As I previously reported, Barca’s priority is to register Vitor Roque before deciding on the midfielder situation. For now there are no changes, and no concrete developments on how to act with replacing Gavi.

"It’s also worth remembering that Thiago said no to Saudi clubs in July, as he wanted to stay at Liverpool. As far as I’m aware, there has been no change to his situation since then.”

Thiago rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2013. The 32-year-old’s contract with the Reds expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet

Barcelona not working on Frenkie de Jong extension

Frenkie de Jong remains a key figure at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are not working to tie Frenkie de Jong to a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has missed quite a few games due to an ankle sprain this season but remains a key figure at the Camp Nou. He has admirers at clubs across the continent, most notably at Manchester United and Chelsea. The Red Devils tried but failed to prise him away in 2022.

It was expected that the Blaugrana would end any speculation regarding De Jong's future by handing him a new deal soon. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the La Liga champions have no renewal plans for the player lined up at the moment.

“There have been reports about the club prioritising contract talks with Frenkie de Jong, but my understanding is that this is not going to happen now.

"Barca won’t sign any contract extensions in 2023. All talks will take place in 2024, including De Jong, who is, for sure, a key player for Barca’s plans,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Of course, there was past interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, but there is nothing to say at this stage, as Frenkie has always been clear: he wants to play for Barca.”

De Jong has appeared 192 times for Barcelona across competitions, registering 16 goals and 21 assists.