Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Joshua Kimmich; Thiago Alcantara available for €7 million, and more - November 28, 2023

Barcelona host Porto at the Estadi Lluis on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana are atop Group H after four games with nine points, ahead of their matchday-four visitors on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich next summer. Elsewhere, Liverpool midfileder Thiago Alcantara is likely to be available for €7 million in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 28, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Joshua Kimmich in the summer of 2024, according to AS.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a long-term target for the Blaugrana and was also linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the summer. The La Liga champions wanted an able replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets - who left this summer on a free transfer - and Kimmich is tailor-made for the role.

A move failed to materialise for various reasons, but the club have retained their interest in the German. Kimmich is among the finest in his position and has appeared in over 350 games for Bayern Munich. His contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but he hasn’t been handed a new deal yet.

The player appears unsettled at the Allianz Arena following manager Thomas Tuchel’s public pursuit of a new defensive midfielder. Barcelona are mindful of the situation and are eyeing a cut-priced deal for the 28-year-old next summer.

Thiago Alcantara available for €7 million

Thiago Alcantara could be available for just €5-7 million in January, according to Todo Fichjaes.

The Liverpool midfielder has emerged as an option to replace the injured Gavi at Barcelona in the winter. The 19-year-old picked up an ACL injury during the recent international break and is ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Blaugrana are looking for temporary solutions in the market and have their eyes on their former player. Alcantara rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and is well versed in the club’s tactics.

He's no longer a first-choice under Jurgen Klopp, and his contract with the club expires in the summer. So, tge Reds could be ready to let him leave for a nominal fee in January.

Joan Laporta lends support to Xavi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated the club’s full support for Xavi. The Spanish manager is feeling the heat following a recent poor run of results.

Xavi won the league as well as the Spanish Supercup last season but has endured a difficult outing this campaign. His team have dropped to fourth in the league after 14 games. Meanwhile, their qualification to the Champions League knockouts could be affected by how they fare against Porto.

However, on TV3, Laporta said that the club hierarchy have full confidence on Xavi to turn the season around.

"We had talks with the coach and his technical staff. We have full confidence. I have always said that he is our coach and that we are with him. We have full confidence.

"We are confident that tomorrow's game will go well. I see him very motivated. We have been talking before and after Vallecas. We are aware of the situation, we are in it for the long haul," said Laporta.

He continued:

"Now he has all the players who were carrying long-term injuries, and that allows him to have more solutions. He has managed to overcome things during this time that he had so many injuries, and it was not easy."

Xavi’s team have won 12 and lost two of 18 games across competitions this season.