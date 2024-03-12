Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Luis Diaz; Joao Cancelo wants to stay, and more - March 12, 2024

Barcelona lock horns with Napoli at home on Tuesday, March 12, in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. With the tie evenly poised at 1-1, Xavi’s men need a win to progress to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are eyeing an ambitious move for Liverpool striker Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, on-loan Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo has reiterated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 12, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been in touch with Luis Diaz's agent to discuss the possibility of a move this summer, according to SPORT.

The Colombian forward has been in fine form this season for Liverpool, registering 11 goals and five assists in 38 outings across competitions. Barca president Joan Laporta has had his eyes on Diaz for a while and wanted him before his move to Anfield.

The president is now ready to reignite his interest in 27-year-old this summer. Laporta apparently had dinner with the player’s agent, Carlos Van Strahlen, to understand the financial aspects of a deal.

He was quoted a fee in the range of €120-140 million, given that Diaz is under contract till 2027 and a vital part of the Reds’ plans.

Laporta is understood to have accepted that a deal is financially impossible at the moment, given the club's precarious situation. As such, a transfer is not expected to materialise this summer.

Joao Cancelo wants to stay

Joao Cancelo has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Joao Cancelo has once again reiterated his desire to continue his stay at Barcelona.

The Portuguese right-back left Manchester City last summer to join Barca on loan and took little time to make himself at home. He has been a first-team regular under Xavi this season and looks a perfect fit in the club’s style of play.

Cancelo has three goals and four assists in 31 appearances across competitions this campaign. The La Liga champions are convinced that the player would be the right investment and apparently want to tie him down to a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old reportedly has a stained relationship with Pep Guardiola and is unlikely to be part of plans at the Etihad.

Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of the situation and sign Cancelo for a reduced fee. City, on their part, are ready to consider his exit but on their own terms.

That could create a problem for the Blaugrana, who are crippled in the market due to their poor finances. The La Liga champions are reportedly banking on the player’s desire to continue at the Camp Nou to convince the English side to let him go for a reduced fee.

Speaking recently, as cited by Gazzetta dello Sport, Cancelo also pointed out that he doesn’t have too many alternate options this summer.

“I don’t know anything, but I would like to stay here. I grew up admiring Ronaldinho’s Barça, my idol. For me, it is a pride to wear this shirt, and there aren’t many other clubs I can go to, right?” said Cancelo.

Cancelo’s contract with City runs till 2027.

Blaugrana in talks for Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have set plans in motion to get their hands on Mason Greenwood.

According to Jijantes FC, club sporting director Deco met with representative from Manchester United to discuss a possible move at the end of this season.

The Englishman is on loan at Getafe following off-field controversies, which have all but ended his chances of playing for the Red Devils.

Greenwood has been in inspired form for the Madrid l-based club, registering eight goals and five assists in 26 outings across competitions.

His efforts have convinced the Blaugrana, who want the 22-year-old. The player’s contract with United expires in 2025, so they are expected to listen to offers for him this year.