Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Luis Diaz; Newcastle want Ferran Torres, and more - November 16, 2023

Barcelona are third in the La Liga table after 13 games, with nine wins and one defeat. Xavi's men are four points adrift of surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have set their sights on Barca attacker Ferran Torres.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 16, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Luis Diaz, according to Fichajes. The Columbian forward has been a hit since arriving at Liverpool from Porto at the start of 2022. Diaz has four goals and one assist in14 games across competitions this season. His form at Merseyside has caught the attention of the Blaugrana.

The La Liga champions have had their eyes on the 26-year-old for a while and are hoping to finally secure his services in 2024. Barcelona are likely to bid adieu to Raphinha and Ferran Torres next year, as both players are linked with moves to the Premier League. The Blaugrana want to strengthen the attack to address their possible departure and have their eyes on Diaz.

However, prizing the Columbian away from Anfield will be no easy task. Diaz is pivotal to the Reds’ plans, and they are unlikely to consider his exit. Even if the player becomes available, he's likely to cost upwards of €47 million. The La Liga champions might not be able to afford him, given their poor finances.

Newcastle United want Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres (left) is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are planning to take Ferran Torres to St. James’ Park, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish forward left Manchester City to join Barcelona in January 2022 but has struggled to live up to expectations. Torres has 19 goals and 11 assists in 87 games across competitions and is no longer first-choice under Xavi.

The player’s situation is being closely monitored by the Magpies, who are expected to push for attacking additions at the turn of the year. Eddie Howe’s team are struggling with injuries, and reinforcements are in order.

Torres has emerged as a target, and the Blaugrana could be willing to let him go. The 23-year-old will also be eager to leave in search of regular football to get his career back on track.

Carlos Puyol backs Xavi to get Barca back to the top

Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol reckons Xavi is the right man to steer the club back to their heyday.

The Spanish manager took charge of the club in 2021 and guided them to a La Liga triumph last season. The Spanish champions were expected to hit a higher gear this campaign but have endured turbulent times recently.

Recent defeats against bitter rivals Real Madrid in the league and Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League has piled the pressure on Xavi. There’s little room for comfort in a closely contested title race this season, and Barcelona have come under scrutiny now.

However, speaking recently as cited by BARCA BLAUGRANES, Puyol said that Xavi has the qualities to see the club through troubled waters.

“I see Xavi well because he knows perfectly where he is, in a very demanding club.

"We are in a difficult time now, but I am sure he will be able to handle it. And also convey confidence to the players, who are the ones who have to turn the situation around,” said Puyol.

He continued:

“We already know the club, and we already know that when you lose two games or don’t play well there is always a lot of criticism, the demand is maximum.

"But I have confidence in the team and Xavi. We have had difficult times, especially with injuries, and that always makes it difficult for the team to play. But evaluations must always be done at the end of the season.”

Xavi has 67 wins and 21 defeats in 107 games in charge of the Blaugrana.