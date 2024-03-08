Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Mason Greenwood; club suffer Joao Cancelo blow, and more - March 8, 2024

Barcelona host Mallorca at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday, March 8, in La Liga. Xavi’s men are third in the league, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid after 27 games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their pursuit of on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 8, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have reportedly made enquiries regarding Mason Greenwood, according to SPORT.

The controversial winger left Manchester United last summer to join Getafe on loan and has done a decent job. Greenwood has scored eight times and set up five in 26 outings across competitions.

Despite his stellar form, the Red Devils are unlikely to reintegrate the 22-year-old in their squad due to off-field issues.

A move away from Old Trafford appears the most likely option this summer. The Blaugrana are monitoring the situation with interest and have apparently reached out to understand the possibilities of a transfer.

Greenwood’s contract with the Premier League giants runs till 2025, but he could be available on a discounted price this year.

Blaugrana suffer Joao Cancelo blow

Joao Cancelo has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their plans to keep Joao Cancelo permanently at the Camp Nou.

According to SPORT, Manchester City want €40 million for the Portuguese and will sell him to the highest bidder this summer. Cancelo joined the Blaugrana last summer on a temporary deal and has been a hit.

The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists in 30 outings across competitions. He has fit in quite well into Xavi’s tactics.

Even though the manager is set to leave this summer, the club remain keen to keep Cancelo. However, their financial situation could pose a problem to their plans.

Barcelona were hoping to bank on the Portuguese’ desire to continue his stay in the Camp Nou to script a cut-price deal for the player.

With Cancelo no longer part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad, it was seen as a real possibility by the Catalans. However, City seem to have set a price for the 29-year-old, which could rule out the reigning La Liga champions from the race.

Paulo Dybala hasn’t offered himself to Barcelona, says Fabrizio Romano

Paulo Dybala’s future remains up in the air.

Paulo Dybala isn’t in talks to join Barcelona this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean has been in fine form for AS Roma this season, registering 14 goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that Dybala has offered himself to the Blaugrana, but Romano has rubbished those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru said that the 30-year-old remains settled at the Stadio Olimpico for now.

“I’m aware there have been some reports about Paulo Dybala offering himself to Barcelona, but I don’t really have any concrete updates on his future at the moment as it seems he’s enjoying his football at Roma, and has a great relationship with the fans there, and with manager Daniele De Rossi,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Dybala will have a release clause in the summer, which could be easily triggered by clubs outside Italy.

“It’s quiet for the moment, but, as I previously reported, he will have a release clause again this summer.

"The €12m clause was there in January but no one decided to trigger it. Let's see if that will be different in the summer, as he could be a fantastic option for many clubs,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s important to note that Italian clubs can trigger Dybala’s release clause, but in this case Roma would have the final say on the move, whereas if it’s triggered by clubs from the Premier League, La Liga, and so on, then Dybala would have the final decision.”

Barcelona remain in the hunt for attacking reinforcements, and the chance to sign a player of Dybala’s calibre for cheap could be tempting.