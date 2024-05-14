Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Mason Greenwood swap; club receive Xavi Simons boost, and more - May 14, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to face Almeria in La Liga on Thursday, May 16, at the Estadio Mediterraneo. Xavi's men are second in the league table, a point ahead of third-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning a swap deal for on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their efforts to bring on-loan PSG midfielder Xavi Simons to the Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 14, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Mason Greenwood swap

Mason Greenwood

Barcelona are planning a swap deal with Manchester United involving Mason Greenwood and Vitor Roque, according to HITC.

The English forward is on loan at Getafe, where he has registered 10 goals and six assists in 33 outings across competitions. Despite his impressive form, the 22-year-old is not expected to play again for the Red Devils due to off-field issues.

The Blaugrana are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Greenwood's situation and want to bring him to the Camp Nou. Manchester United are ready to let him go for a fair price, but the La Liga giants are planning a player exchange instead. Barcelona are ready to offer Vitor Roque in return for the Englishman, with the Brazilian struggling for chances since arriving in January.

Roque had appeared 13 times across competitions for the Blaugrana, registering two goals. His agent recently hit out at Xavi for lack of opportunities, even hinting at a potential exit this summer.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in a loan deal for the 19-year-old but could have the chance to sign him permanently instead. The Brazilian could also be open to a move as he could be guaranteed regular game time at Old Trafford.

Blaugrana receive Xavi Simons boost

Xavi Simons

Barcelona have received a boost in their efforts to sign Xavi Simons this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the player has set his sights on a return to Camp Nou this summer.

The Spanish attacking midfielder is on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain. Simons has been on a roll with the German side, registering nine goals and 15 assists in 42 games across competitions.

The Blaugrana are among the clubs eyeing the 21-year-old with interest. Simons spent nine years in La Masia before leaving to join the Parisians in 2019. The Dutchman apparently believes that he has unfinished business with the La Liga giants and has his heart set on a return this summer.

The player is under contract with the Ligue 1 champions until 2027, so prising him away could be a challenge. However, PSG could be open to a loan deal, which would also suit Barcelona's finances.

Xavi approves Guido Rodriguez move

Guido Rodriguez

Barcelona are close to securing the services of Guido Rodriguez, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean midfielder's contract will Real Betis expires at the end of the season, but he has decided not to sign an extension. The Blaugrana are planning for midfield reinforcements and have apparently identified the 30-year-old as an option.

Xavi has reportedly given his thumbs-up to the move, as he believes that Rodriguez fits the profile missing in his roster. The La Liga giants have reportedly prepared a two year deal for the Argentinean, but he's yet to sign across the dotted line.