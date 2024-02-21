Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Raul Paula; club not in talks for Alphonso Davies, and more - February 21, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday (February 21) to face Napoli in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Xavi’s team have three wins and one defeat in their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Raul Paula. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are not in talks to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 21, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Raul Paula

Barcelona are interested in Raul Paula, according to BILD. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has earned rave reviews with VfB Stuttgart B, registering 13 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at Camp Nou, with the club keen to add more creativity to their ranks in the summer.

Paulo is apparently frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities with the Bundesliga side. The German has training with the senior side on multiple occasions but is yet to make his debut.

There’s considerable interest in his services, but Paula reportedly dreams of playing for the La Liga champions, which gives them an edge in the race. The player’s contract with Stuttgart runs till 2026, so prising him away won’t be easy.

Blaugrana not in talks for Alphonso Davies, says Fabrizio Romano

Alphonso Davies could be on the move this summer.

Barcelona are not in talks to sign Alphonso Davies at the end of this season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Canadian speedster's future at Bayern Munich is up in the air as he heads toward the final year of his contract this summer.

Real Madrid remain heavily linked with a move for Davies, who's yet to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena. Caught Offside (via JijantesFC) has said that the Blaugrana are looking to hijack Los Blancos' move for the 23-year-old, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru said that Davies' move to the Camp Nou is not feasible right now.

"Alphonso Davies – The agent of the Bayern Munich left-back was in Barcelona but at the moment, I’m not aware of concrete negotiations with Barca.

"They have Alejandro Balde in that position, and Alphonso wants an important salary, either from Bayern with a new deal, or with Real Madrid or any other club. So, for Barca, it’s really complicated to offer that," wrote Romano.

Davies has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and seven assists.

Frenkie de Jong slams rumours

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain.

Frenkie de Jong has slammed rumours linking him with an exit from Barcelona this summer.

The Dutch midfielder has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, registering one goal, and is a first-team regular. However, De Jong’s future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air, amid reports that the La Liga champions are willing to let him leave.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, De Jong hit out at the press for publishing lies about his contract.

"I am irritated and angry with what the press writes in general. Many things come out that are lies. Some of you make things up, and you are not ashamed.

"You are talking a lot about my contract, my salary, and there are a lot of lies and smoke. They say I’m getting paid €40 million. It’s far from what I really earn. They have invented a story. I’m happy at Barca. I hope I can continue for many years," said De Jong.

The 26-year-old added that he wants to stay with Barcelona.

"I hope not (If Barcelona are considering selling him). I know there are many things that are made up. There are many things that are not true with players, coaches.

"I have the feeling that it’s not going to change. You are making things up. I’m doing great. The press says that if I don’t have the level. It doesn’t matter. You have to change the lies," said De Jong.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs linked with a move for De Jong recently.