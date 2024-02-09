Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Ronald Araujo renewal; Robert Lewandowski wants to stay, and more - February 9, 2024

Barcelona host Granada at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (February 11) in La Liga. Xavi’s men are third after 23 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid (58).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in extending centre-back Ronald Araujo's contract. Elsewhere, striker Robert Lewandowski wants to stay at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 9, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Ronald Araujo renewal

Ronald Araujo (right) is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona are prioritising Ronald Araujo's contract renewal, according to SPORT. The Uruguayan defender has gone from strength to strength with the club recently and is wanted at Bayern Munich. The Bavarians failed to prise him away in January, as per The Athletic, but could return for the player in the summer.

Meanwhile, Araujo is also a target for Manchester United, who are eyeing defensive reinforcements. The situation has forced the La Liga giants into action.

Barcelona consider the 24-year-old as a face of the future and are working to extend his stay. The report adds that the club will also offer Frenkie de Jong a new deal this year.

Robert Lewandowski wants to stay

Robert Lewandowski's future remains up in the air.

Robert Lewandowski has hinted that he wants to stay at Barcelona. The Polish striker hasn’t been in his element this season, registering 14 goals and six assists in 31 outings across competitions. He remains heavily linked with an exit from the Camp Nou amid interest form Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

Lewandowski powered the Blaugrana to the La Liga and Spanish Supercup titles last season. However, he's in the final phase of his career, and the Spanish champions have brought in Vitor Roque to eventually replacing him. Recent reports suggest that Barcelona want the Pole to stay but will respect his decision on his future.

Speaking to SPORT, Lewandowski said that he and his family are settled at the club.

“I feel very good in the city, my family too. We are very happy and content. I could just be happy with my things at the club, but everyone else is happy too,” said Lewandowski.

The Polish striker seemed to end speculation regarding his future by revealing that he's looking forward to playing in the new Camp Nou.

“Yes, of course, it’s one of my objectives, to play at Camp Nou again. It’s a magical stadium, a magical pitch, and yes, of course, I want to play there.

"We still have to wait 10 months, I think. I hope to be there almost at the end of the year and to be able to play with all the people and the great atmosphere,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski's contract with the Blaugrana runs till 2026.

Rafael Marquez unlikely to replace Xavi at Camp Nou, says Deco

Rafael Marquez has stated that he is ready to replace Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Rafael Marquez is unlikely to be considered as a replacement for Xavi at Barcelona, according to sporting director Deco.

Xavi is leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season, and the club are working to find his replacement. Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is reportedly in the running, along with Marquez, who is in charge of the Barca youth team.

However, speaking recently, as cited by AS, Deco said that the Mexican will only be considered for the hot seat at the Camp Nou in case of an emergency.

“Marquez is a person who is growing within the club, but he would only be the first-team coach in case of emergency,” said Deco.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will leaving Anfield this summer, has been named as an option as well.