Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Sergi Roberto renewal; Tottenham want Ferran Torres, and more - December 28, 2023

Barcelona are fourth in La Liga after 18 games, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid. The Blaugarana have won 11 and lost just twice.

Meanwhile, the defending Spanish champions are planning to tie midfielder Sergi Roberto down to a new deal. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have their eyes on Barca attacker Ferran Torres.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 28, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Sergi Roberto renewal

Sergi Roberto is the club captain at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to tie Sergi Roberto down to a new deal, according to AS. The Spanish utility man is in the final year of his contract with the club but hasn’t been offered a new deal yet.

The 31-year-old rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and has been a decent squad player over the years. He has appeared over 350 times for the La Liga giants but is staring at an uncertain future.

However, his recent performance against Almeria has impressed the club. Roberto scored two goals to help secure a tight 3-2 win, displaying his leadership qualities as well.

Manager Xavi is a huge fan of the player, and should he remain in the charge at the Camp Nou next season, Roberto will likely receive a new deal.

Tottenham Hotspur want Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Barcelona from Manchester City in January last year. Spurs were interested in his services this summer, according to CalcioMercatoWeb, but a move failed to materialise.

The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Xavi this season. However, he has still registered six goals and three assists from 23 outings across competitions.

Ange Postecoglou is planning to add more bite to his attack this winter and has his eyes on Torres. The player is likely to be open to a move away from the Camp Nou to help get his career back on track.

Joao Cancelo opens up on Barca admiration

Joao Cancelo has been very impressive since arriving at the Camp Nou this summer.

Joao Cancelo has said that he has always been a Barcelona fan. The Portuguese full-back arrived at the Camp Nou this summer on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Cancelo has hit the ground running, scoring three goals and setting up two in 21 outings across competitions. His form has sparked talk of a permanent stay with the La Liga champions, but a decision is likely to be made in the tail end of the season.

Speaking to 1PARA 1 podcast, Cancelo also spoke highly of Barca's legendary midfield trio of Xavi, Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

“I have always been a fan of Barcelona. Of course, more in the golden era; from approximately 2008, I grew up watching Barcelona play. For me, I grew up watching the best football team play, which is the Barcelona of 2009, and many of my idols played here. Xavi, Iniesta, and Busquets are the best trio I have ever seen,” said Cancelo.

He continued:

“Sometimes, even now, I see myself watching that team on YouTube as they pass balls, take possession, and play tiki-taka. It was like they were playing against junior teams because of the ease.

"So it was easy to adapt, among other things, because I really like the club, I really like the dynamics of the club, and it has been easy; it has been very easy to adapt.”

Cancelo also added that Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has always been his biggest idol.

“My biggest idol has always been Ronaldinho Gaúcho. He was the player who encouraged me the most to watch him play on television. Because of his pure talent and because of his magic.

"What he brought to me and, for example, to my best friend was also incredible,” said Cancelo.

Cancelo concluded:

“With the rivalry that exists here between Barcelona and Real Madrid and him getting the Bernabéu to applaud him, there was something about him that had to be different.”

Cancelo’s contract with City runs till 2027, so although he isn’t part of Pep Guardiola’s plans, the player is likely to cost a decent fee in the summer.