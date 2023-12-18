Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Thiago; club set $100 million Raphinha price, and more - December 18, 2023

Barcelona are third in La Liga after 17 games, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid. Xavi's men next face Almeria at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (December 20) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are asking for $100 million to part ways with midfielder Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 18, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara could script a return to the Camp Nou this winter.

Barcelona are interested in Thiago Alcantara, according to Todofichajes. The Spanish midfielder rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2013.

Thiago has since made a name for himself in world football but has found the going tough at Liverpool. The 32-year-old is a peripheral figure at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and hasn’t played since April.

Thiago’s contract with the Reds expires at the end of this season, and he's likely to be allowed to leave. The Blaugrana are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to strengthen their options in midfield at the turn of the year.

Manager Xavi suffered a big blow last month when Gavi picked up an ACL injury. The Spanish midfielder was a key figure for the La Liga champions this season but is now ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

With Oriol Romeu not living up to expectations and Frenkie de Jong experiencing injury woes, a new midfielder has become the need of the hour. Thiago has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

With the Spaniard set to enter the final six months of his Reds contract in January, a cut-priced deal could be a reality. It would suit Barcelona, who are struggling financially.

The Blaugrana face competition from Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad for the 32-year-old, though. However, all three clubs have a disadvantage in the race, as they have to offload players before they can consider a move for Thiago. Turkish side Trabzonspor have emerged as unlikely frontrunners in the race as of now.

Blaugrana set $100 million Raphinha price

Raphinha could leave the Camp Nou in 2024.

Barcelona will ask for a sizeable fee to part ways with Raphinha in January 2024, according to SPORT.

The Brazilian joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 but hasn’t really set the stage alight. Raphinha has been in and out of Xavi’s team this season, registering two goals and six assists in 16 outings across competitions. However, only nine of those games have been starts, so the La Liga champions are now willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old.

Manchester United have been linked with a swap deal for Raphinha recently, with Jadon Sancho reportedly offered in return. Meanwhile, two clubs from the Middle East are also eyeing the Brazilian.

The Blaugrana would prefer the 27-year-old to move to Saudi Arabia as they look to recover the €58 million they paid for his services. The La Liga giants have set his price at $100 million, but the figure is likely to be negotiable.

Xavi retains Barcelona's trust

Barcelona are willing to keep faith on Xavi for now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish manager has come under considerable pressure this season after failing to get the most out of his squad. Xavi helped the Blaugrana win the league last campaign and also got his hands on the Spanish Supercup. However, his team have regressed this season and are in danger of dropping out of the title race.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, with multiple names being reported as possible replacements for the Spaniard. However, the La Liga champions have no desire to sack Xavi right now.

The manager retains the trust of the club hierarchy and president Joan Laporta. Everyone is backing Xavi to turn things around soon.