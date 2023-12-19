Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Thomas Partey; club make Robert Lewandowski decision, and more - December 19, 2023

Barcelona are third in La Liga table after 17 games, nine points behind surprise leaders Girona (44). Xavi’s men have won 10 and lost twice in the league and next face Almeria at home on Wednesday (December 20).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a possible replacement for the injured Gavi, who's out for the season. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have no desire to let striker Robert Lewandowski leave next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 19, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are contemplating a move for Thomas Partey this winter, according to Fichajes.

The Blaugrana have been forced into the market for midfield reinforcements following the injury to Gavi. The Spaniard ruptured his ACL while on international duty last month and is set to miss the rest of the campaign. The La Liga champions are looking to rope in a new face to take his place in January and have their eyes on Partey.

The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal after Declan Rice's arrival this summer. Partey has also struggled with injuries, missing 18 games this season.

Barcelona are hoping to prise him away at the turn of the year on a six-month loan deal. But the Gunners are unlikely to sanction an exit in the middle of the season.

Blaugrana make Robert Lewandowski decision

Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to leave in 2024.

Barcelona want Robert Lewandowski to stay at the club, according to journalist Alfredo Martinez.

The Polish striker arrived at the Camp Nou last summer from Bayern Munich and powered the club to the league title. However, he hasn't been in his elements this campaign, registering nine goals and four assists in 20 outings across competitions.

Lewandowski's overall play has left a lot to be desired, and the veteran has struggled to link up with his teammates. The situation has prompted talks of a possible departure in 2024, either in January or in the summer.

However, it appears that the Blaugrana have no desire to part ways with the 35-year-old. Lewandowski is the only natural goalscorer at the club, so Barca want him to stay.

Xavi confirms Vitor Roque arrival

Xavi has confirmed that Vitor Roque is set to arrive at Barcelona next month. The Blaugrana struck a deal with Athletico Paranaense to sign the talented Brazilian forward this summer.

The 18-year-old was previously scheduled to arrive at the end of the season. However, the La Liga giants have changed their plans and will add him to the roster at the turn of the year.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Football Espana, Xavi said that Roque will need time to settle at the Camp Nou.

“If everything goes well, he will join us after the holidays. We are in contact with him so that he arrives in good condition. He’s a hope for the team. He’s a very good signing, and I think he can contribute a lot to us.

"So many positive things come to mind, I don’t have time to think about the alternative. Work, goals, sacrifice … He’s a player that attacks the space,” said Xavi.

The boss continued:

“We cannot put pressure on Vitor Roque or young people like Lamine. They have to go step by step. We have to take a step forward as a team. We need to make the difference.

"We lack effectiveness in the areas. The lack of effectiveness has weighed on us in many games. If we want to turn things around in La Liga, we need to improve there.”

Vitor Roque has been earmarked as Lewandowski’s long-term successor at the Camp Nou.