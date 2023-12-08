Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Wilfred Ndidi; club want €1 billion for Ronald Araujo, and more - December 8, 2023

Barcelona face high-flying Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (December 10) in La Liga. Xavi’s men are third in the league after 15 games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are unwilling to listen to offers for centre-back Ronald Araujo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 8, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi (left) is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Wilfred Ndidi, according to SPORT. The Blaugrana are in the market for a new pivot midfielder this winter.

Their plans have been accelerated following the unfortunate ACL injury to Gavi, who is sidelined for the rest of the season. The La Liga champions have identified Ndidi as the perfect candidate for the role.

The Nigerian midfielder plays in the Championship with Leicester City, and his contract with the club expires in the summer. As such, the 26-year-old is likely to be available for a cut-price deal this winter.

Barcelona would ideally like to sign one of Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad or Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. However, their poor finances make it impossible to complete a move.

Ndidi has been identified as a cheaper alternative, and the Blaugrana want him at the Camp Nou at the turn of the year.

Blaugrana want €1 billion for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona are adamant that they will only let Ronald Araujo leave if a suitor triggers the player’s €1 billion release clause, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan defender has been in sensational form for the Blaugrana recently and is a first-team regular under Xavi. Bayern Munich are pleased with the 24-year-old’s rise at the Camp Nou and want to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to add more steel to his backline in 2024 and has Araujo on his agenda. The Bavarians are pleased by the Uruguayan’s all-round abilities, especially his speed on the pitch.

However, Barca have no desire to let Araujo leave and have included a massive release clause in his contract to ward off suitors. Araujo is tied to the Blaugrana till 2026.

Robert Lewandowski ready to continue at highest level

Robert Lewandowski remains a vital cog in Xavi’s tactics at the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski reckons he still has three to four years of football left in him. The Polish striker has been a hit since joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer.

Lewandowski has managed 41 goals and 12 assists in 63 games across competitions for the La Liga champions. With the Blaugrana set to welcome Vitor Roque to the Camp Nou in January, speculation is ripe regarding the 35-year-old’s future.

Speaking to Club del Deportista, Lewandowski said that he remains at the top of his game physically.

"I don't think about what I've already won or what I've already done. I still have that feeling and that passion inside me. I think I can still play football for three or four years, because, physically, I feel very good,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

“I feel very good. I know that everything has gone well, not only inside the club but also outside since I see how the fans support me. I feel that I am in the right time and place.

"Last year or two years ago, when I wasn't here yet, I saw that there were many issues surrounding the entity, but now I think we are going on the right path, and the footballers can focus on the institution.”

Lewandowski added that he hasn’t warmed up to football management yet but refused to ruled out a change of heart in the future.

“When I think about my professional career and the coaches I have met, it is incredible. I don't know how many players can say that they have had such big names.

"I feel lucky because I have learned a lot, and, of course, when I watch football, I see it in different ways. It will be difficult to live without being a football player after my career,” said Lewandowski.

He concluded:

“But to be a coach ... I know it is a very difficult job. I am not sure that I will be prepared, because you have to be 100% focused in football.

"Now I'm telling you this, but in five or seven years, I'm going to miss the locker room, the smell and this whole atmosphere, and I'll say, okay, maybe I can try it. But, for now, I don't see myself as coach.”

Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona runs till 2026.