Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana face Arsenal competition for Martin Zubimendi; Xavi set for renewal, and more - September 4, 2023

Barcelona secured a superb 2-1 win over Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday (September 3) in La Liga. Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net to help the Blaugrana secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants face competition from Arsenal for the services of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, manager Xavi is all set to sign an extension at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 4, 2023:

Barcelona face Arsenal competition for Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Emirates.

Barcelona face competition from Arsenal for the signature of Martin Zubimendi, according to Football Transfers.

Xavi remains on the hunt for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left the Camp Nou this summer on a free transfer to join Inter Miami in the MLS. The Spanish manager has already identified Zubimendi as the perfect candidate for the role.

However, the Blaugrana’s poor financial condition has forced them to scrap any plans of a move this summer. The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation for Real Sociedad and is highly regarded at Barcelona. However, the La Liga champions are not the only club keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old.

Arsenal spent a fortune on Declan Rice this summer but maintained their interest in Zubimendi right until the end of the summer. The Gunners failed with a late attempt to sign the Spaniard last week. With Jorginho’s future up in the air and Thomas Partey out injury, the north London side could return for the 24-year-old in January.

Xavi set for renewal

Barcelona are all set to hand Xavi a new deal, according to journalist Mari Carmen Torres.

The Spanish manager has been a hit since taking charge of the club and won the La Liga title last season. However, his contract with the club expires next summer. The Spanish giants are pleased with his efforts so far and want to reward him with an extension.

The two parties have been locked in talks regarding a new deal since the end of last season. Negotiations have progressed well, and a breakthrough has been reached.

Xavi has agreed a new contract that will keep him at the Camp Nou till 2026. An official announcement is expected soon.

Xavi opens up on Joao Felix plans

Joao Felix arrive at the Camp Nou on a temporary deal this summer.

Xavi has revealed his tactical plans for Joao Felix this season. The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona on a season-long loan on deadline day.

The 23-year-old’s time at Atletico Madrid was up in the air on the back of a fallout with manager Diego Simeone. The Blaugrana managed to prise him away on a temporary deal this summer.

Xavi was keen to improve his frontline after losing both Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati last month. Felix, as such, could be crucial to his plans for the season. Speaking to the press as cited by 90 Min, Xavi said that he will use the Portuguese as a striker as well as left winger.

"I see him both as a striker and on the left wing, and also the right. I liked Joao Felix. He has helped. I'd highlight his attitude, which is very important for the team.

"He is comfortable going from the wing to the inside. He can play as a 9, on the right, but he is less comfortable there. He is versatile. He will give us alternatives and will help us a lot,” said Xavi.

Felix came off the bench on Sunday for his debut and helped the Blaugrana secure a win over Osasuna.