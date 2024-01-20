Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana face competition for Amadou Onana; club eyeing Jose Melro, and more - January 20, 2024

Barcelona return to action in La Liga on Sunday (January 21) with a visit to the Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis. Xavi’s men are fourth in the league after 19 games, eight behind surprise leaders Girona (49), but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana face competition to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in Benfica attacking sensation Jose Melro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 20, 2024:

Barcelona face competition for Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona face competition in their plans to sign Amadou Onana this year, according to The Telegraph.

The Blaugrana are among the clubs in the race for the Belgian midfielder, as per Nieuwsblad Sport. Onana has caught the eye with Everton this season, registering two goals and an assist in 23 outings across competitions.

The La Liga champions are in the market for a new midfielder, preferably a candidate to fill the boots of the legendary Sergio Busquets. The Camp Nou legend left last summer on a free summer to move to MLS side Inter Miami, teaming up with his long-term teammate Lionel Messi.

Xavi roped in Oriol Romeu to take his place, but the former Girona man has failed to live up the standards. Barcelona are eyeing for an upgrade and have Onana on their wishlist.

The 22-year-old fits the profile wanted by the club, but prising him away won’t be easy. The Toffees could be open to his departure to help adhere to FFP norms, but there’s tremendous interest in the Belgian’s services.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are already hot on his heels, while Newcastle United have also entered the race. The player is under contract at Goodison Park till 2027 and is likely to be available for £50 million.

Blaugrana eyeing Jose Melro

Barcelona are interested in Jose Melro, according to Marca. The Portuguese attacking sensation arrived at Benfica in 2022 and has caught the eye with the youth team.

His efforts have caused a stir at the Camp Nou, with the club following closely following his progress. Melro’s predatory instincts and goalscoring prowess have endeared him to the Blaugrana.

The reigning La Liga champions are looking to get back to their best under Xavi and are renowned for their success in nurturing young talents. Melro has been identified as the next big thing in football and has drawn comparisons with Joao Felix. The 19-year-old has eight goals and one assist in 11 outings with Benfica’s Under-23 team, and his contract expires in 2025.

While he's training with the senior squad, Melro is yet to earn his debut for the first team. Barcelona are planning to move for the Portuguese at the end of the season.

Frenkie de Jong is irreplaceable for Xavi

Frenkie de Jong is a key figure under Xavi.

Xavi considers Frenkie de Jong ‘untouchable’ at the Camp Nou, according to journalist Nacho Jimenez.

The Dutch midfielder registered his 200th appearance for Barcelona in the 3-1 win over Unionistas in the Copa del Rey earlier this week. De Jong’s future has been subject to speculation for a while, but he remains a vital figure with the Blaugrana.

There’s interest in his signature from Manchester United, who are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old. There are unconfirmed reports that the Spanish champions are willing to consider his departure to address their finances, but Xavi trusts De Jong and has no desire to let him go.