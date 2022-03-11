Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana identify AC Milan star as Erling Haaland alternative; club agree personal terms with Napoli defender, and more - 10 March 2022

Barcelona face Galatasaray at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 firs leg on Thursday. The Blaugrana are coming off a 2-1 win over Elche last weekend in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have identified an AC Milan star as an alternative to Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with a Napoli defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 10th March 2022:

Barcelona identify Rafael Leao as Erling Haaland alternative

Rafael Leao has lit up the San Siro this season.

Barcelona have identified Rafael Leao as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to Barca Universal via SPORT. The La Liga giants want the Norwegian this summer, but there’s already a beeline for his services. So they have been forced to consider alternate options and have Leao on their agenda.

The Portuguese joined AC Milan in 2019 and took some time to settle down. He has been on a roll since last year and shows no sign of stopping any time soon. The 22-year-old has registered 11 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions this season. His prolific form has forced clubs around Europe to take notice.

The Blaugrana have included Leao on their wish list as they look to revamp their attack this summer. The Portuguese won't be a like-for-like replacement for Haaland. While the Norwegian likes to operate as a number nine, Leao is more of a wide forward. However, he could still be an invaluable addition to Xavi’s plans at the Camp Nou.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣[ @Alfremartinezz 🏅] | Barcelona are closely following the situation of Rafael Leao from AC Milan. His agent is Jorge Mendes, who has a very good relationship with the Blaugrana club. #fcblive 🗣[@Alfremartinezz🏅] | Barcelona are closely following the situation of Rafael Leao from AC Milan. His agent is Jorge Mendes, who has a very good relationship with the Blaugrana club. #fcblive https://t.co/QdjAISnQzo

The Spaniard could be tempted to move for Leao in the summer, with Ousmane Dembele likely to leave. Memphis Depay’s future also hangs by a thread, while Ansu Fati continues to be plagued by injury woes. Xavi could do with Leao on his roster next season as he prepares to mount a title challenge.

Leao is under contract with AC Milan till 2024 and is represented by Jorge Mendes. The super agent enjoys a cordial relationship with Barcelona and could help complete a move. However, it remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri will be willing to part ways with their star this summer.

Blaugrana agree personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly (left) is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Barca Universal via Gazzetta dello Sport. Xavi is eager to add more steel to his backline this summer and has his eyes on the Senegalese. The 30-year-old has been outstanding for Napoli recently and continues to be one of the best defenders in Europe.

The Blaugrana have already contacted Koulibaly, and the player has reportedly accepted their four-year deal. The Senegalese is in the final 18 months of his current contract with the Partenopei. The Serie A side want to tie him down to a new deal, but the 30-year-old yearns a new challenge.

Napoli have previously turned down offers in the region of €70 million and could demand a hefty fee for his services. As such, securing Koulibaly is not going to come easy. Moreover, Manchester City and PSG are also in the fray for his services.

Xavi interested in Andre Silva

Andre Silva could be playing in La Liga next season.

Barcelona are interested in Andre Silva, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT. The Blaugrana are looking for a new striker this summer and have their eyes on Erling Haaland. However, the La Liga giants have identified Silva as a contingency plan if they miss out on the Norwegian. The Portuguese has been subdued since joining RB Leipzig last summer.

He has still managed 14 goals and eight assists in 37 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season. The Blaugrana are convinced the 26-year-old could hit a higher gear at the Camp Nou. They could turn to him if they miss out on Haaland this year.

Edited by Bhargav