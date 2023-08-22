Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana initiate Giovani Lo Celso contact; Bayer Leverkusen want Ez Abde, and more - August 22, 2023

Barcelona have managed an unbeaten start to their La Liga title defence this season. Xavi's men picked up their first win of the season against Cadiz (2-0) at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have initiated contact with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Giovani Lo Celso this summer. Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen have set their sights on Abdessamad 'Abde' Ezzalzouli.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 22, 2023:

Barcelona initiate Giovani Lo Celso contact

Giovani Lo Celso has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have established contact with Giovani Lo Celso ahead of a possible move, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

They're planning to end the transfer window with a bang and are working to secure the services of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. However, Xavi wants another midfielder before the end of the summer and has his sights on Lo Celso.

The Spanish manager is moulding his midfield into a four-man system capable of controlling games. Xavi wanted Bernardo Silva this summer, but Manchester City refused to let him go.

As such, the La Liga giants have turned to Lo Celso as an alternative. The Argentinean spent last season on loan to Villarreal and is not indispensable for new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is ready to let the 27-year-old leave for a fair price, and Barcelona want him at the Camp Nou. However, the Blaugrana's precarious finances are posing a problem in their plans to get a deal across the line.

The La Liga giants have to offload a forward this summer to help matters, with Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Ez Abde put up for sale. If they can raise funds through player sales before the end of the month, they could return for Lo Celso.

Bayer Leverkusen want Abdessamad 'Abde' Ezzalzouli

Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing Abdessamad 'Abde' Ezzalzouli with interest, according to SPORT.

The 21-year-old is surplus to requirements at Barcelona, who're ready to cash in on him this summer. There’s considerable interest in the player’s signature from clubs across Europe, and Leverkusen have now joined the party.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Osasuna last season, forcing his suitors to take note. He has also caught the eye with the Blaugrana. It was previously believed that Xavi wanted him as part of his squad for the season, but the Spaniard is ready to let Abde go and sign a replacement.

Leverkusen have sniffed out an opportunity to take the Moroccan to the BayArena. The Bundesliga side are even willing to pay €20 million for the 21-year-old.

Blaugrana looking to offload defensive duo

Clement Lenglet could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are planning to offload Clement Lenglet and Marcos Alonso this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The two defenders are surplus to requirements under Xavi, who has sanctioned their departure. Alonso arrived at the Camp Nou last summer, but his stay at the club could be cut short this year. There’s interest in his services from the Premier League, but the player is not looking to leave.

Lenglet received a massive offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer but turned it down as he prefers to stay in Europe. The La Liga giants have now initiated talks with Tottenham Hotspur to send him back to London.

However, the Premier League club are reluctant to match Barcelona’s €15 million asking price for the Frenchman.