Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana interested in Borussia Dortmund star; club facing complications to sign Juventus ace, and more - 28 January 2022

Barcelona have endured a difficult time on the pitch this season, and are currently fifth in the La Liga table. They have bowed out of the Champions League and Copa Del Rey. They lost the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in a Borussia Dortmund star. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are facing challenges to sign Alvaro Morata. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 28th January 2022.

Barcelona interested in Thomas Meunier

Barcelona are interested in Thomas Meunier, according to Marca. The Blaugrana are pushing to bolster their attack, with Adama Traore set to join. However, Xavi also wants to pay attention to his full-back area, and has his eyes on Meunier.

The Belgian has become a key player for Borussia Dortmund since joining them in 2020. The 30-year-old has appeared 57 times for the Bundesliga side, registering three goals and seven assists. Seven of those goal contributions (two goals and five assists) have come this season, which has caught the attention of Barcelona scouts.

Barcelona have made contact with Borussia Dortmund as they look to sign right-back Thomas Meunier on loan. (Marca)

The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a new right-back this month. Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto are both staring at uncertain futures at the Camp Nou. So the La Liga giants are exploring multiple options. Meunier has now emerged as a possibility. Dortmund are willing to sanction his departure, while the player himself is open to joining the Blaugrana.

However, the move depends on the future of Ousmane Dembele at Camp Nou. If the Frenchman leaves or signs a new contract with a significant pay cut, Barcelona will have two more spaces available to fill up. However, if he doesn't, the Blaugrana will have to sell both Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza.

Blaugrana facing challenge to sign Alvaro Morata

Barcelona are not confident of securing the services of Alvaro Morata this month, according to Marca.

The Blaugrana are eager to bring the Spaniard to the Camp Nou. The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus was expected to help their cause. However, Barcelona are aware that there are quite a few hurdles to be overcome before they are able to bring in Morata.





Álvaro Morata situation looks more than complicated for Barcelona. He wants to join Barça, there's no doubt - but Atleti are not accepting another loan move and Barcelona can't register him if they don't sell any player. His agents will now explore different solutions.

Ousmane Dembele's future at the Camp Nou will also play a key role. The Blaugrana cannot register any new player without any player leaving them. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are unwilling to strengthen a direct rival.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Alvaro Morata, which further complicates the Blaugrana's pursuit of the Spaniard.

Barcelona eye loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are eyeing a loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month, according to The Daily Mail.

The Gabon international is currently being frozen out of the first team at Arsenal due to disciplinary issues. The Blaugrana are willing to offer him a route out of the Emirates. The La Liga giants are desperate to end the current window with a new number nine in their ranks.

Xavi has turned his attention to Aubameyang, but he could face competition from Juventus. Both clubs want to sign him on an initial six-month loan move, while the deal could include an option to buy.

