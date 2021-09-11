Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland; club plotting January move for German prodigy, and more - 11th September 2021

Barcelona are preparing for their midweek game against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana have painful memories from the matchup, with the 8-2 humiliation still fresh in mind. Ronald Koeman will be looking to start his European campaign with a win, but will be wary of Bayern Munich's threat.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are closely monitoring a Bundesliga star, who could be available for a cut-price deal next summer. The Blaugrana are preparing to move for a German prodigy in January.

On that note, here's a look at the top Barcelona transfer stories as on 11th September 2021:

Barcelona keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland.

Barcelona are interested in securing the services of Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Joan Laporta is pushing for the move, with the Blaugrana chief eager to assemble a core of young players who could serve the La Liga giants for years. The Norwegian is among the most talented players of the new generation, and would walk into any football team, based on his current form.

Real Madrid were long considered the favourites for his signature, but Barcelona have now entered the fray. The Blaugrana are looking for a long-term option to Sergio Aguero and Luuk de Jong, with neither expected to stay at the Camp Nou for long. They are also planning to offload Martin Braithwaite next summer, which would leave the La Liga giants short in the attacking department.

Barcelona hope to address the issue by bringing Haaland to the club. However, securing his services would be easier said than done. The Blaugrana are in a woeful financial state and are not a very attractive prospect at the moment. So Laporta will have to be at his best to get this deal over the line.

Blaugrana plotting January move for Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona are plotting a January move for Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona are plotting a move for Karim Adeyemi in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web.

The Catalans, though, are expected to face competition from Liverpool for his signature. The 19-year-old has caught the eye this season for Red Bull Salzburg, and received got his debut for the German national team recently.

The development of Karim Adeyemi is being closely followed by Borussia Dortmund. RB Salzburg are said to be demanding around €30m for the German. Liverpool FC and Barcelona are said to be considering making an offer for the striker in the winter.



(🌒) | 🗞 @Transfermarkt #BVB pic.twitter.com/LxhZVeOpEg — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) September 9, 2021

Barcelona are interested in adding more youth to their attack, and have earmarked Adeyemi for the role. The Blaugrana want to secure his services by the turn of the year, given that a host of top European clubs, including Real Madrid, are interested in his services.

Dani Olmo opens up about this summer’s failed Barcelona move

Barcelona failed with an attempt to sign Dani Olmo this summer.

Dani Olmo has opened up about his failed move to the Camp Nou this summer. Barcelona were in talks with the Spaniard on transfer deadline day, hoping to get a deal over the line. However, the move failed to see the light of day.

🎙️[SZ] | Dani Olmo: “Barcelona? For now I'm focused on the season with Leipzig, I'm fine here. Nor was there time to even think about a transfer, everything was happening very fast.” pic.twitter.com/ydXtadoTCW — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 10, 2021

Speaking to Suddeutsche Zeitung, as relayed by Marca, Dani Olmo revealed that he had little time to think about the transfer, as everything happened too fast.

"There was no time to even think about a transfer; everything happened too quickly. For now, I have my mind on the season with Leipzig, and I'm fine here" said Dani Olmo.

