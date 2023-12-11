Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana offered Jadon Sancho; Bayern Munich eyeing Ronald Araujo, and more - December 11, 2023

Barcelona lost 4-2 at home to Girona on Sunday (December 10) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the league. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan proved to be consolation for Xavi's team, who slumped to fourth in the standings while Girona went top.

Meanwhile, the reigning Spanish champions have been offered the chance to sign wantaway Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 11, 2023:

Barcelona offered Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Jadon Sancho in return for Raphinha, according to SPORT.

Manchester United are looking to offload the English forward in January following his much publicised altercation with manager Erik ten Hag. The Premier League giants have reportedly proposed a straight swap between Sancho and Raphinha.

The Brazilian joined the La Liga champions from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 but has failed to find his feet. The Blaugrana are under no pressure to offload Raphinha but could be tempted by the chance to sign Sancho.

The Englishman was one of the brightest stars in the continent before his move to Old Trafford. While he has struggled with the Red Devils, a move away could help him regain his mojo. However, Manchester United are yet to sit with Barcelona to discuss the move.

Bayern Munich eyeing Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has admitted that there have been talks at the club regarding a move for Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan defender has gone from strength to strength at Barcelona and is among Xavi's most trusted players. His exploits have turned heads at clubs across Europe, and the Bavarians are also on the list of his suitors.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for defensive reinforcements as he looks to build his legacy at the Allianz Arena. The German manager has shut down rumours that he has reached out to Araujo for a possible move, but speculation remains ripe about the transfer.

Speaking to Kerry Hau, Freund refused to make a statement on the same.

"I don’t want to make a statement on that. The transfer window is approaching. Generally speaking — there are some talks, but I don’t want to say anything about that in detail," said Freund.

The Blaugrana have previously maintained that the 24-year-old Araujo is not for sale.

Blaugrana suffer Giovani Lo Celso setback

Giovani Lo Celso is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their plans to aign Giovani Lo Celso. According to SPORT, a move for the Argentinean in January is next to impossible.

Lo Celso has been identified by Xavi as the ideal replacement for Gavi, who's sidelined for the season after picking up an ACL injury. The 27-year-old is a peripheral figure at Tottenham Hotspur but has been afforded more game time in recent weeks.

The Blaugrana had their eyes on Lo Celso in the summer as well and remain keen to bring the player to the Camp Nou in January. However, the La Liga giants' poor finances could pose a problem, as they can only accommodate Vitor Roque in their wage bill this winter.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also reluctant to let Lo Celso leave in the middle of the season, especially as he has performed well in recent games. Barcelona, as such, may have to pursue alternate avenues to address their midfield conundrum.