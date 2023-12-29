Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana offered Thiago Alcantara; club want Mason Greenwood, and more - December 29, 2023

Barcelona have endured a difficult season and are fourth in La Liga, but Xavi’s team have qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have been offered the chance to sign veteran Blues defender Thiago Silva. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are eager to sign on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood, who's at Getafe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 29, 2023:

Barcelona offered Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara could be on the move this winter.

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Thiago Alcantara, according to journalist Adrien Sanchez.

The Blaugrana’s efforts to replace the legendary Sergio Busquets hasn’t gone according to plans. The veteran midfielder left as a free agent this summer and moved to Inter Miami. His replacement, Oriol Romeu, has been a disappointment so far.

Xavi remains in the market for a pivot midfielder who can control proceedings from the middle of the park, and Thiago appears perfect for the role. The Liverpool man rose through the ranks at the La Liga champions and moved to Bayern Munich in 2013. After a highly successful stint at the Allianz Arena, he arrived at Anfield in 2020.

However, the 32-year-old’s time with the Reds hasn’t been fruitful, and he's now a forgotten man in the first team. Thiago’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and Barcelona have been offered his services for a nominal fee in January.

Blaugrana want Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are eager to take Mason Greenwood to the Camp Nou, according to The Sun.

The English forward was once one of the brightest young talents at Manchester United, but off-field issues have derailed his career. The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan to Getafe, where he's enjoying a strong revival to his career.

Greenwood has scored five goals and set up four in 15 outings across competitions this season, turning heads at the Camp Nou. The Englishman has also created 16 chances this season, so the Blaugrana are keen to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Valencia and Real Sociedad also have their eyes on Greenwood, while Getafe are likely to pursue a permanent deal. The player’s contract with the Red Devils expires in 2025, but he's unlikely to be integrated into the squad amid severe outrage from fans. As such, an exit is likely in 2024.

Getafe eyeing Oriol Romeu reunion

Oriol Romeu is wanted at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Getafe president Angel Torres has hinted that the club are eyeing a move for Oriol Romeu in January.

The Spanish midfielder left Girona this summer to join Barcelona as a replacement for Busquets. While Romeu enjoyed a strong start to the season, he has fizzled out in recent months and is now a peripheral figure.

The 32-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions this season for the Blaugrana, registering one assist. However, he's no longer a first choice under Xavi, so the La Liga champions could be willing to let him go. Getafe are in urgent need for a new midfielder following the injury to Mauro Arambarri, and Romeu has been mentioned as an option.

When asked about the possibilities of a move, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, Torres is coy about the same.

“Nothing is impossible in football. I have told many times about Messi. I was able to bring him in when I was 16. In football, there are difficult things but not impossible.

"We are working on four or five very advanced things. We are waiting for the coach to come tomorrow or the day after tomorrow and give his agreement. One or two reinforcements will come as long as the coach agrees,” said Torres.

Romeu could be a decent addition to Getafe’s squad this summer, but a move could depend on whether Barcelona rope in a replacement.