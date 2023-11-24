Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana planning Gavi replacement; Ilkay Gundogan eyeing Saudi Arabia move, and more - November 24, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday (November 25). The Blaugrana are third in the league after 13 games, four points behind surprise leaders Girona (34).

Meanwhile, manager Xavi has confirmed that the Spanish champions are looking for the injured midfielder Gavi's replacement. Elsewhere, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is warming up to a move to Saudi Arabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 24, 2023:

Barcelona planning Gavi replacement

Xavi has admitted that Barcelona will look to sign a replacement for Gavi. The teenage midfielder picked up an ACL injury while on duty with Spain during the international break and will miss the rest of the season.

Gavi has been indispensable to the Blaugrana’s plans this season, starting 13 of his 15 appearances for the La Liga champions. The two games he missed were due to suspension.

It was widely believed that Barcelona will push for reinforcements in January to fill the huge gap in the middle of the park. Speaking to the press, as cited by Football Espana, Xavi has confirmed those reports, adding that he's in constant dialogue with the club hierarchy regarding the matter.

"Substituting Gavi? There is nothing to announce. We will speak with Deco to see what we can do. I am in contact with the president and with Deco on a daily basis. We will announce what we deem appropriate," said Xavi.

He continued:

"They know my position, and I know theirs and from there. It is about finding a consensus. Evidently, we are losing a footballer for the whole season, and we will see what we can do, and we will see if we can bring someone in.”

Mundo Deportivo has named Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as an option in January.

Ilkay Gundogan eyeing Saudi Arabia move

Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona as a free agent this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan is open to a move to the Middle East, according to SPORT. The German midfielder was heavily linked to a transfer to Saudi Arabia in the summer, after the end of his contract with Manchester City.

However, Gundogan reportedly turned down a colossal offer from the Middle East to join Barcelona on a Bosman move. He has become a vital figure with the Blaugrana this season but has apparently warmed up to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Asharq Al-Awsat reported that the 32-year-old had contacted Saudi Arabian Federation to express a desire to play in the country in the summer. Gundogan’s contract with the La Liga champions runs till 2025, and he's apparently happy at the Camp Nou. As such, the German’s move to the Middle East might not materialise just yet.

Ferran Torres opens up on Xavi

Ferran Torres reckons Xavi is the perfect coach for Barcelona. The Spanish manager has done well since taking charge at the Camp Nou in 2021. Xavi won the La Liga and Spanish Supercup last season.

He has run into troubled waters recently but retains the support of the club hierarchy. On The Wild Project YouTube channel, Torres likened Xavi’s philosophy to that of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

"He likes to push the player to bring out the best version of the footballer because you need it. He follows the philosophy of Pep, Luis Enrique and the Barca school very much. He is a perfect coach for Barca.

"Little by little, he is changing the system because football is constantly evolving. Above all, his desire to improve, he always thinks what he can do to help the footballer," said Torres.

He continued:

"Now, he's obviously getting pissed off at us because we're not playing at our best level. But he’s also giving us peace of mind because the season is so long. This is a cross-country race and not a sprint."

Torres has been in and out of the starting XI under Xavi so far.