Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana planning for January; Liverpool wanted Joao Felix this summer, and more - September 5, 2023

Barcelona oversaw quite a busy summer, reinforcing their squad in preparation for a long and testing season. Xavi also sanctioned a few departures as he streamlined his roster.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are putting together plans for January. Elsewhere, Liverpool were eager to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 5, 2023:

Barcelona planning for January

Barcelona are already putting together plans for the winter transfer window, according to AS.

They were limited by their budget this summer but still strengthened key areas of the squad. However, manager Xavi believes further reinforcements are required to help the team perform at the highest level.

As such, the Spanish manager is already looking towards the January window for solutions. The La Liga giants are likely to target a central midfielder and a new striker at the turn of the year.

Barcelona want to sign an able replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets at the start of 2024. Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich were both targets this summer, but the club’s financial woes meant that they could only afford Oriol Romeu.

Liverpool wanted Joao Felix this summer

Joao Felix was wanted at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool were keen to sign Joao Felix this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Portuguese forward was put up for sale by Atletico Madrid, and the Reds were reportedly looking to take him to Anfield. The Merseyside club were even ready to offer Darwin Nunez for the 23-year-old in a swap deal.

Felix had spent the second half of last season on loan with Chelsea. Although he struggled to find his feet in an underperforming team, the 23-year-old did display flashes of brilliance, which turned heads at Liverpool.

The Reds were hoping to prise Felix away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. However, a deal failed to materialise, as Felix had his heart set on a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana eventually secured the player’s signature on loan for the season.

Ansu Fati reveals reason for joining Brighton

Ansu Fati left the Camp Nou on a temporary move this summer.

Ansu Fati has said that a conversation with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi convinced him to arrive at the Amex.

The Spanish forward left Barcelona to join the Seagulls on a loan deal (without the option to buy) this summer. Brighton fought off stiff competition from multiple clubs in the Premier League to win the race for the 20-year-old.

Speaking to the club’s website, Fati said that he's hoping to help the Seagulls qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

“I spoke to the coach Roberto De Zerbi, and he told me he has full confidence in me and what he thought about me. For me, that was a key factor.

"He was the main person who convinced me to come here with what he said, how he sees me as a player, and what I can improve upon. That was the key, I feel,” said Fati.

Fati continued:

“I want to have a great season, fight for the team, try to qualify for Europe again. If we can qualify for the Champions League it would be even better.”

Fati dropped down the pecking order under Xavi and has opted to move to Amex in search of regular football.