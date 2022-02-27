Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana planning summer move for Manchester United star; Xavi happy with January signings, and more - 27 February 2022

Barcelona will welcome Athletic Club to the Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga. The Blaugrana remain firmly in the race for the top four this season, so manager Xavi Hernandez will be desperate for all three points.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are planning a summer move for a Manchester United midfielder. Elsewhere, Xavi is happy with his January signings.

𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 !

#BarçaAthletic

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 27th February 2022:

Barcelona planning summer move for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could be open to a move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning a summer move for Paul Pogba, according to Fichajes. The Frenchman is among the finest midfielders of his generation. So the Blaugrana are eager to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Manchester United are in a precarious position regarding Pogba. The 28-year-old has been allowed to run down his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season. The Red Devils are eager to tie him down to a new deal, and have already presented their proposal to the Frenchman. However, Pogba is yet to respond, amid interest from quite a few clubs around Europe.

The Frenchman struggled for consistency under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and things have hardly improved since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The German manager has failed to implement a system to get the best out of the 28-year-old. Pogba is unhappy with the situation, and is yearning for a move away from Old Trafford.

The Blaugrana are among his suitors, with the club hoping to pick him up on a Bosman move this summer. The Frenchman is looking for the level of freedom in midfield he enjoyed with Juventus. A move to the Camp Nou could open up new possibilities, while he is expected to thrive under Xavi.

The player’s wage demands might pose a problem for Barcelona, though, because of their financial woes. The Spanish giants might have to offload a few players, while others might have to take a pay cut to help the club complete Pogba's deal. However, Real Madrid and PSG are likely to provide stiff competition for the player’s signature.

Xavi happy with January signings

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived at Barcelona in January.

Xavi is delighted with his summer signings, and the impact they have made so far. Barcelona brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore this winter to bolster their squad.

#FCB



“Sergiño Dest is at a high level, he shows that he has level of Barça”. Xavi: “Aubameyang has not surprised me. He has always had this ability. Adama has surprised me by recovering possession - Ferran is the one who has surprised me the most. I think he’s spectacular”.“Sergiño Dest is at a high level, he shows that he has level of Barça”. Xavi: “Aubameyang has not surprised me. He has always had this ability. Adama has surprised me by recovering possession - Ferran is the one who has surprised me the most. I think he’s spectacular”. 🔴 #FCB“Sergiño Dest is at a high level, he shows that he has level of Barça”. https://t.co/pAXz3VsVZ3

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Xavi said that the trio have helped the club gain momentum since their arrival.

"I don't know what would have happened if they didn't come. It would have been more difficul;, that's clear. Aubameyang hasn't surprised me because he has had a goal all his career. He has surprised me at work. Adama has surprised me in decision-making, how he has matured,” said Xavi.

"Ferran seems to me to be a footballer of another level. I asked for him. He is a spectacular player. He is a world-class footballer. Perhaps he is the one that has surprised me the most. I already expected it, but I can confirm it. He is a marvel of a football player,” added Xavi.

Aubameyang has scored four times in five games. Torres has bagged two goals and three assists in eight games. Meanwhile, Traore has registered four assists in five games.

Blaugrana interested in Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly is an isolated figure at Old Trafford.

Barcelona are interested in Eric Bailly, according to The Daily Star. The Ivorian defender has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season.

Bailly has dropped further down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Raphael Varane last sumer. His situation has shown no signs of improving under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and the player is desperate to move for regular football.

The Blaugrana are ready to take him to the Camp Nou. However, with the 27-year-old’s current contract running till 2024, he might cost around £30 million. The Red Devils could be willing to offload the player if their valuation is met this summer.

