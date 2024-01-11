Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana plotting Erling Haaland move; club eyeing Raphinha exit, and more - January 11, 2024

Barcelona lock horns with Osasuna at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday (January 11) in the second Spanish Super cup semifinal. Xavi's team will set up an El Clasico final if they win.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to hijack Real Madrid's pursuit of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the reigning La Liga champions are ready to let midfielder Raphinha leave this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 11, 2024:

Barcelona plotting Erling Haaland move

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to go head-to-head with Real Madrid for the services of Erling Haaland, according to Fichajes.

The Norwegian striker is among the most lethal in world football at the moment. Haaland has registered 71 goals and 14 assists in 75 outings across competitions for Manchester City. His efforts have earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

As per AS, Los Blancos are hot on the heels of the 23-year-old, who has been identified as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema. Interestingly, the Blaugrana also have striking requirements of their own this year, amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Robert Lewandowski. While Vitor Roque has been roped in to eventually replace the Polish striker, Haaland seems tailor-made for the role.

AS have also mentioned that the Norwegian could be available for half his reported €200 million release clause for non Premier League clubs. That information has caught Barcelona's attention, as it would make the player more attainable.

However, Haaland is part of Pep Guardiola's tried and tested winning system at the Etihad. As such, convincing him to move to the Camp Nou might not be easy.

Blaugrana eyeing Raphinha exit

Raphinha could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this year.

Barca are ready to consider Raphinha's departure at the end of this season, according to Bar Canaletes.

The Brazilian forward arrived at the Camp Nou in 2022 from Leeds United but has blown hot and cold. He has appeared 69 times across competitions, scoring 14 goals and setting up 19. However, his lack of consistency has left the Blaugrana unimpressed, and they are now looking forward to the future.

The La Liga champions have already tasked superagent Jorge Mendes with finding a new club for the 27-year-old. Barcelona want to offload Raphinha for a decent fee, which means his most probable destination could be the Premier League or Saudi Arabia.

However, another report from SPORT has said that sporting director Deco is still gunning for the player's stay.

Ronald Araujo opens up on his future

Ronald Araujo has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Ronald Araujo has said that he's fully focussed on Barcelona amid recent speculation regarding his future.

The Uruguayan defender has been rock-solid for the Blaugrana recently and is a first-team regular under Xavi. This season, Araujo has appeared 18 times across competitions for the La Liga champions, starting 15.

His efforts have reportedly caused a stir at Bayern Munich, who are looking for defensive reinforcements. Que T'hi Jugues have said that the Bavarians are even willing to pay €100 million for the 24-year-old. Barcelona's poor financial situation is well documented, so such an offer could turn their head.

However, speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Araujo said that he isn't thinking about the rumours.

"Every transfer window we have stories about me. They also said about Man United last summer. My focus is on Barcelona. I’m doing my best for Barça, 100%. It’s a privilege to wear the captain’s armband, I feel the responsibility," said Araujo.

Araujo'a contract with the Blaugrana runs till 2026.