Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana plotting move for Manchester United star; club close to securing Manchester City ace, and more - 11th December 2021

Barcelona will travel to the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday to face Osasuna in La Liga. The Blaugrana are currently seventh in the table after 15 games, having won just two of their last five league outings. They trail league leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid by 16 points.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are plotting a move for a Manchester United star. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are close to securing the services of a Manchester City winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 11th December 2021.

Barcelona plotting move for Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are planning to move for Marcus Rashford next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Englishman has been outstanding for Manchester United in recent seasons, and has attracted attention from clubs around Europe. Barcelona are among his admirers, and are eager to introduce him to La Liga.

Rashford rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before making his first-team bow in 2016. Since then, the Englishman has amassed 282 appearances for The Red Devils, scoring 91 goals and setting up 57 more. As such, Barcelona's interest in the 24-year-old is justified.

SportPesa Kenya @SportPesa Transfer talk 🗣️: Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester United man Marcus Rashford 🔴

The Blaugrana want to bolster their attack next year. The La Liga giants have been severely impacted by the injury to Sergio Aguero. Meanwhile, Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong are not part of Xavi's plans, while Ansu Fati is sidelined with injury. Barcelona believe Rashford could be the missing link in their attack.

The La Liga giants previously expressed an interest in the Englishman, but with little success. However, with the player struggling this season after recovering from a shoulder injury, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick could sanction his departure.

Barcelona could secure Rashford's services with an offer in excess of €70 million. However, the Blaugrana's financial woes means they could struggle to make a move for the Englishman.

Blaugrana close to securing Ferran Torres

Barcelona are very close to securing the services of Ferran Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish winger has earned an admirer in Xavi, who has been impressed by his recent rise at Manchester City. Barcelona are yearning for attacking reinforcements, and want to use the winter transfer window to bring in Torres.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨[ @ffpolo 🥇] | Manchester City and Barcelona are close to an agreement on Ferran Torres. At Camp Nou it is very possible that the transfer will close next month. #FCBlive

The Blaugrana have already initiated talks with the Premier League team to secure a move for the 21-year-old. Negotiations have progressed very well, and Barcelona are on the verge of completing the transfer.

The fee remains the only issue, though, with the La Liga giants only willing to offer €45 million, while City are holding out for €60 million. However, the two parties are likely to find a solution soon.

Neto wants to join Everton in January

Neto is ready to leave Barcelona and join Everton in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. The Brazilian has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou, and wants to leave in search of regular football. Neto has his heart set on a move to Goodison Park.

Everton are tipped to offload Jordan Pickford next year, and the Brazilian goalkeeper wants to take his place. Barcelona are reportedly willing to let Neto leave, and have already begun the search to identify his potential replacement.

