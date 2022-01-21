Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana ready to offload Ousmane Dembele this month; club identify Erling Haaland's alternative, and more - 20 January 2022

Barcelona travel to the San Mames Stadium on Thursday to face Athletic Club in the Round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey. The Blaugrana are coming off a defeat against their arch-rivals and eventual winners Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are ready to offload Ousmane Dembele this month. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have identified a Liverpool star as the ideal alternative to Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 20th January 2022.

Barcelona ready to offload Ousmane Dembele this month

Barcelona are ready to offload Ousmane Dembele this month, the club's director of football Mateu Alemany has confirmed. The Frenchman is currently in the final six months of his contract with the club. The La Liga giants wanted to extend his stay at Camp Nou, but have been frustrated with his response to their efforts.

Alemany has said that the 24-year-old doesn't want to sign a new deal with the Blaugrana.

“Today, 20 January, with 11 days left in the last window before the end of his contract, it is obvious that the player does not want to continue, and is not committed to our future,” said Alemany.

“In that scenario, he and his agents have been informed that he should leave immediately because we want players who are committed to our project. Therefore, we hope to transfer him before 31 January,” continued Alemany.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ousmane Dembele has been told to leave Barcelona immediately Ousmane Dembele has been told to leave Barcelona immediately 😳 https://t.co/lPsgDhyGJe

Alemany said that Barcelona had started negotiations for Dembele's new deal last July, but had little success.

“We started conversations with Ousmane and his agents back in July, more or less. In all this time, these six or seven months, we have spoken, we have had dialogue; we have made various offers. We looked at ways that he could stay with us. All those offers were turned down by his agents. The fact that he is not in the squad is no more than a consequence of this whole process,” concluded Alemany.

Dembele, though, is far from thrilled with Barcelona's attempt to 'blackmail' him into signing a new contract. He said in this regard:

“Still under contract, I am fully involved and at the disposal of my club, my coach. I have always given everything for my colleagues and also for all the club members. I am not going to change that now. I am not a man who cheats and still less a man who has the habit of giving in to blackmail.”

“As you know, there are negotiations. I let my agent handle it; it’s his field. My field is the ball, playing football, sharing moments of joy with my teammates and the supporters. Above all, let’s focus on winning."

It remains to be seen how the Dembele-Barcelona saga evolves in the next few days.

Blaugrana identify Mohamed Salah as Erling Haaland's alternative

Barcelona have identified Mohamed Salah as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to El Nacional.

The Blaugrana have made the Norwegian striker their number one priority for the summer. However, the La Liga giants are laying down contingency plans in the event they fail to land Haaland. Salah has now emerged as an option.

Although he's not a like-for-like alternative to Haaland, the Egyptian has shown similar prowess in front of goal.

Salah is in the final 18 months of his current deal with Liverpool, and is yet to sign an extension. The Reds are locked in negotiations with the player, but have not reached a breakthrough so far. If the impasse continues, Barcelona could attempt to prise him away.

Barcelona asked to pay €7 million for Nicolas Tagliafico

Barcelona have been asked to pay €7 million for Nicolas Tagliafico, according to TyC Sports.

The Argentinean full-back has endured a difficult time at Ajax this season. The 29-year-old has dropped behind Daley Blind in the pecking order at the Dutch team. He has started just five games for them this campaign, registering a goal and an assist.

Barcelona believe the Argentinean can be an able replacement for Jordi Alba, and they could secure his services this month before the ongoing transfer window closes.

