Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana receive Giovani Lo Celso boost; Atletico Madrid want Marcos Alonso, and more - April 2, 2024

Barcelona will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on April 10 in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg. The Blaugrana arrive at the game in good form, winning four of their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the reigning Spanish champions have received a boost in their plans to bring Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Barca left-back Marcos Alonso regarding a move at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 2, 2024:

Barcelona receive Giovani Lo Celso boost

Giovani Lo Celso could be on the move this summer.

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to sign Giovani Lo Celso. According to Football Insider, the Argentinean is keen to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer in search of regular football.

The Blaugrana were eager to sign Lo Celso last summer, but Spurs refused to let him go. However, manager Ange Postecoglou has hardly used him this season, with the 27-year-old registering just 16 appearances, starting six.

Lo Celso is unimpressed by the situation and wants to seek greener pastures at the end of the season. Tottenham are also willing to let him go, which will be good news for the La Liga giants.

The centre of the park remains an area of concern for Barcelona, with Oriol Romeu failing to live up to the task of replacing the legendary Sergio Busquets. With the former Girona player likely to leave, Lo Celso could be his replacement. The player's contract expires in 2025, so he could be available for a reduced fee.

Atletico Madrid want Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is wanted at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Marcos Alonso, according to Cadena SER. Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said that the Spanish left-back will leave Barcelona at the end of this season.

Alonso has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving at the Camp Nou as a free agent a couple of summers ago. This season, he has registered just seven appearances, starting four, with injuries playing spoilsport.

The Blaugrana have run out of patience and are already planning for a future without him. The 33-year-old's contract expires this summer, but he's unlikely to be handed a new deal.

Los Rojiblancos are eager to take advantage of the situation and have reached personal agreement with the player ahead of a possible move this year.

Blaugrana yet to make Ansu Fati decision

Ansu Fati's future at Camp Nou remains uncertain.

Barcelona are yet to come to a decision regarding Ansu Fati's future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish forward has endured wretched luck with form and fitness in recent times and is no longer part of the first team setup at the Camp Nou. Fati was sent out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of this season but hasn't set the stage on fire at the Amex.

The 21-year-old has four goals and one assist in 26 outings for the Seagulls this season. Despite his struggles, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi remains a fan of the player, so another loan spell at the Amex cannot be ruled out.

However, the Blaugrana are also likely to be open to a permanent exit, provided a suitor arrives with an offer of €30-40 million.