Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana receive Joshua Kimmich boost; Ansu Fati backed for Middle East move, and more - November 2, 2023

Barcelona have won seven and lost one of their 11 league games this season. Xavi's men are fourth in La Liga at the moment and next face Real Sociedad on Saturday (November 4).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have received a boost in their plans to sign Bayern Munich misfielder Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, Barca's on-loan attacker Ansu Fati has been backed to move to Saudi Arabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 2, 2023:

Barcelona receive Joshua Kimmich boost

Joshua Kimmich has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to sign Joshua Kimmich.

According to Sport1, the German midfielder has decided not to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich. Kimmich has been one of the finest in his position in the world in recent years, but the arrival of Thomad Tuchel has caused friction.

Tuchel doesn't consider the 28-year-old as a holding midfielder, while the player insists that it's his natural role.

Kimmich is unsettled as a result and is considering his future. The Blaugrana are attentive to the situation as they plan for midfield reinforcements in 2024. The La Liga champions are long-term admirers of the player and were linked with him in the summer as well.

The German was identified as the ideal successor for Sergio Busquets, who left as a free agent to MLS side Inter Miami.

Xavi had openly professed his admiration for the player, but a move failed to materialise due to Barcelona's poor finances.

The Spanish manager still holds the player in high regards and considers him as the ideal candidate for the pivot role.

Kimmich's contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, so the club will be forced to cash in on him next summer if he continues to stall an extension.

The Bluagrana are likely to be in the mix for his signature, should the 28-year-old become available. However, they face competition from Real Madrid, who have had their eyes on him for a while.

Ansu Fati backed for Middle East move

Ansu Fati is unlikely to return to the Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati could move to Saudi Arabia next year, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The Spanish forward left Barcelona this summer to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old was once tipped to be Lionel Messi's heir at the Camp Nou and was handed the iconic No. 10. However, injuries and lack of form have hurt his chances.

Fati opted to leave the La Liga giants this summer in search of regular football to rediscover his lost form. That decision has been vindicated, with the Spaniard registering three goals in 10 appearances for the Seagulls. The situation has raised talk of a renaissance with Barcelona next season, but it looks highly unlikely at the moment.

The Blaugrana are expected to sign Joao Felix permanently next summer, while Vitor Roque is set to arrive in January.

There's likely to be an intense competition for places at the club next season. As such, a move to the Middle East could be the most intriguing option for Fati.

Blaugrana enter race for Brazilian wunderkind

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Guilherme Ruck, according to SPORT.

The 14-year-old is the latest Brazilian sensation to earn admiration of big clubs in Europe. The player is part of the youth setup at Real Valladolid and is ready for a step up in his career.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid already have their eyes on the teenager, and the Blaugrana have now joined the fray.

However, Los Blancos are leading the race for Gui at the moment, as they have been hot on his heels for a while. Barcelona, meanwhile, are hoping the lure of the fabled La Masia can help them win the race for the 14-year-old.

The Blaugrana are looking to prise him away next summer and add him to their Under-15 squad.