Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana receive Julian Alvarez boost; club face competition for Everton star, and more - June 7, 2024

Barcelona finished behind champions Real Madrid in La Liga in the 2023-24 season. Hansi Flick has since been brought to the Camp Nou as Xavi's replacement to get the club back on track.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are in the fray for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on June 7, 2024:

Barcelona receive Julian Alvarez boost

Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to secure the services of Julian Alvarez.

According to El Chiringuito, the Argentinean could be willing to move to La Liga. Alvarez has played a key part in Manchester City's recent success but remains behind the indomitable Erling Haaland in the pecking order.

The 24-year-old scored 19 goals and set up 13 for the Premier League champions in 54 games in the recently concluded season. However, 15 of those were from the bench, and the Argentinean is apparently a frustrated figure.

Alvarez wants to play regularly and is too good to warm the bench. The Blaugrana are hoping to prise him away as they lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is in the final phase of his career, so the La Liga giants are eyeing Alvarez as his replacement.

Securing the services of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner won't be easy, though. He's under contract with City till 2028, and with Haaland expected to eventually move to Real Madrid, the English club would prefer to hold on to Alvarez. Barcelona may have to break the bank to get their man, which, given their finances, could be a tough ask.

Blaugrana face competition for Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana

Barcelona face competition in the race to sign Amadou Onana this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The La Liga giants are expected to bolster the middle of the park before the start of the new campaign.

Recent reports have suggested that the club want a new pivot midfielder and have their eyes on Onana. The Belgian enjoyed a spectacular rise with Everton in the 2023-24 season, registering three goals and one assist in 37 outings across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers across the continent, including the Blaugrana.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Barcelona are yet to make a final decision regarding their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

"He's also a player that Barcelona appreciated when Xavi was the manager. Let's see what they will decide to do now with a new coach, like Hansi Flick," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Onana is on the list of many clubs, and I think it will really depend on the price tag, because Everton will have to communicate price tags of their players like (Amadou) Onana or also (Jarrad) Branthwaite."

He concluded:

"They have to decide how much they want to get if they will sell these players, and so at that point, we will understand which clubs will really attack the situation."

Onana is under contract with the Toffees till 2027, so he's likely to cost a hefty fee.

Oriol Romeu opens up on his season at Camp Nou

Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu has admitted that his performances in the 2023-24 season haven't been up to mark. The Spanish midfielder arrived at Barcelona from Girona last summer and was expected to help stabilise a midfield that had just lost Sergio Busquets.

However, Romeu failed to live up to the billing and dropped down the pecking order as the season progressed. The 32 year-old registered 37 appearances across competitions, and his future remains up in the air this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Romeu opened up on his struggles.

"From a physical aspect, it is not what I would have liked, mental, either, due to errors or individual actions. I have gone a little beyond my thoughts, and I have given it too much thought,” said Romeu.

He continued:

"Am I really qualified? I’ve thought about it many times, but yes. When I was on the bench, I tried to mentally position myself for when Xavi told me to come on. Once on the field, the adrenaline is higher, and if I lost a game I couldn’t sleep. … it’s different being on the bench than on the pitch.”

Recent reports have suggested that the Blaugrana will allow Romeu to leave this summer, with a return to Girona also on the cards. The Spaniard refused to confirm his next move but added that he's not considering retirement.

“I don’t know where I see myself. What I know is that at 27 years old, I thought that at 32 or 33, I would retire, but it is true that now I have found routines that have helped me a lot, and I hope to last much longer," said Romeu

With the club actively looking for a new midfielder, Romeu's situation could exacerbate next season if he stays.