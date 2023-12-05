Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Florian Wirtz blow; Donny van de Beek wants Camp Nou move, and more - December 5, 2023

Barcelona are preparing to face second-placed Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (December 10) in La Liga. Xavi’s team are third in the league after 15 games and are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in 2024. Elsewhere, United midfielder Donny van de Beek is looking to move to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 5, 2023:

Barcelona suffer Florian Wirtz blow

Florian Wirtz is unlikely to be on the move in 2024.

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their attempts to sign Florian Wirtz in 2024. According to the player’s father Hans-Joachim Wirtz, the German midfielder is unlikely to leave Bayer Leverkusen next year.

Wirtz has enjoyed a stunning rise at the BayArena in the last few years and has attracted attention from clubs across the continent. The 20-year-old is now a first-team regular under Xabi Alonso and one of the team’s most important faces.

Wirtz has appeared 19 times across competitions for Leverkusen this season, starting 15. The German midfielder has contributed six goals and 10 assists this campaign, helping the Bundesliga giants reach the top of the league table.

The Blaugrana are long-term admirers of the player, who has previously spoken of his affection for the club. Despite their deplorable financial condition, the La Liga giants were harbouring dreams of seeing the player at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2024. Wirtz is reportedly valued at €120 million, which makes any move practically impossible for Barcelona to complete next summer.

However, they have now been handed another setback in their plans. Speaking with Sky Germany, the player’s father insisted that early indications are pointing towards the player’s stay with the Bundesliga giants next season.

“Currently, everything is geared towards Florian continuing to play in Leverkusen next season,” said Hans-Joachim Wirtz.

Real Madrid have been linked with Wirtz by Fichajes, while Liverpool Index have talked of Liverpool’s interest in the player. His contract with Leverkusen runs till 2027.

Donny van de Beek wants Camp Nou move

Donny van de Beek is likely to leave Old Trafford in January.

Donny van de Beek is ready to move to Camp Nou, according to SPORT. The Dutch midfielder has failed to find his feet at Manchester United since landing from Ajax in 2020.

He's now an isolated figure under Erik ten Hag, registering just two appearances across competitions this season. Van de Beek recently hinted in an interview that he could look to leave in search of regular game time.

The player is now eyeing a move to the Camp Nou, as he wants a reunion with former teammate Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana remain in the market for Gavi’s replacement, and a loan deal for Van de Beek could be an option for them to consider. The 26-year-old is largely expected to leave the Premier League giants in the winter.

Xavi interested in Alex Baena

Xavi is interested in Alex Baena, according to journalist Sique Rodriguez. The Villarreal midfielder is an up and rising star at the Estadi de la Ceramica and has reportedly turned heads at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have been forced to look into the market for midfield reinforcements following the unfortunate injury to Gavi. The Spanish international picked up an ACL injury while on international duty and is now sidelined for the rest of the season.

The La Liga champions are scouting the market for solutions ahead of the winter transfer window and have identified multiple targets. Xavi has been particularly impressed by Baena and is contemplating a move.

The 22-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Yellow Submarine this season, amassing four goals and six assists. Baena is a Barcelona fan, which could be an added advantage for the club.

However, he's expected to cost €20-30 million, which could pose a problem for the Blaugrana owing to their financial situation.