Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana to turn to Bayern Munich striker if they fail in Erling Haaland pursuit; club begin talks with Raphinha, and more - 6 April 2022

Barcelona are preparing to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday. Xavi’s men are coming a superb run of form, unbeaten across competitions since the end of January.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana could turn to a Bayern Munich striker if they fail in their pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have initiated negotiations with Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 6th April 2022:

Barcelona to turn to Robert Lewandowski if they fail in Erling Haaland pursuit

Robert Lewandowski could ply his trade at the Camp Nou next season.

Barcelona could turn to Robert Lewandowski if they fail in their pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer, according to Barca Universal via SPORT. The Norwegian has evolved into one of the most feared strikers in the world at Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer, so the Blaugrana are hoping to secure his signature.

However, Haaland has a long list of suitors, so prising him away won't be an easy affair. The Norwegian is expected to make a decision on his future by the end of the month. If the 21-year-old doesn’t favour a move to the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana could go ahead with their pursuit of Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is among a rare breed of world-class number nines in modern football. The 33-year-old has been in inspired form this campaign for Bayern Munich. He has plundered 45 goals this season but is into the final 18 months of his contract. The Pole is open to a new challenge, despite recent reports claiming that Bayern Munich have offered him an extension.

Blaugrana manager Xavi is eager to bring in a proper striker to continue his revolution at the Camp Nou. The team added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their roster in January. However, Xavi wants to add more firepower to his attacking department before the start of the new season. The Blaugrana have already held two positive meetings with the 33-year-old Lewandowski’s entourage.

Th Pole wants a three-year deal, which the La Liga giants are willing to grant him. His transfer fee and wages are likely to cost the Blaugrana €100 million, which they're ready to dish out. However, the move would depend on Haaland’s final decision. Bayern Munich could also convince Lewandowski to remain at the Allianz Arena.

Blaugrana begin talks with Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have initiated talks with Raphinha regarding a move this summer, according to Barca Universal via Fichajes.

Xavi has identified the Brazilian as an ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his contract with the Blaugrana. Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far, so the 24-year-old could leave the Camp Nou on a Bosman move this summer.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ronaldinho: "I would like Raphinha to sign for Barça, I think he would fit in. I know him a lot and he has a lot of quality." Ronaldinho: "I would like Raphinha to sign for Barça, I think he would fit in. I know him a lot and he has a lot of quality." https://t.co/3javrwtnig

The Blaugrana are ready to station Raphinha as Dembele's replacement and have already initiated talks with the player. The Brazilian is tied with Leeds United till 2024.

The La Liga giants want to strike a deal with the Brazilian before approaching Leeds. Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff are all set to sit with the player’s agent Deco. Raphinha is likely to demand a hefty salary, while his release clause is set at €75 million.

However, Leeds could ask for €80 million, but the Blaugrana are unwilling to shell out more than €50 million

Barcelona not in race to sign Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to sign Antonio Rudiger this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German defender’s entourage recently held talks with the representatives of the La Liga giants, giving rise to speculations regarding his future. The 29-year-old is in the final few months of his contract with Chelsea and is likely to leave for free this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Ronald Araújo new deal is already sealed, release clause included. Barcelona have not made an official bid for Toni Rudiger, just direct contacts with his agents - it's now considered unlikely as Christensen will sign for Barça and Araújo will extend his contract, 100%.Ronald Araújo new deal is already sealed, release clause included. Barcelona have not made an official bid for Toni Rudiger, just direct contacts with his agents - it's now considered unlikely as Christensen will sign for Barça and Araújo will extend his contract, 100%. 🔴 #FCB Ronald Araújo new deal is already sealed, release clause included. https://t.co/erGdwfNCcu

The Blaugrana were among his suitors but have now left the race. Xavi has convinced Ronald Araujo to sign an extension to stay at the Camp Nou. Andreas Christensen is also likely to join this summer. As such, it's highly unlikely that Rudiger will join the Blaugrana this year.

Edited by Bhargav