Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana unhappy with Joao Felix; club pushing to sign Thiago Alcantara, and more - January 2, 2024

Barcelona lock horns with Las Palmas on Thursday (January 4) in La Liga. Xavi's team need a win to stay in the title race, having dropped to fourth after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are least pleased with the on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix's performances. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are eager to bring Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 2, 2023:

Barcelona unhappy with Joao Felix

Joao Felix arrived at the Camp Nou on loan last summer.

Barcelona are unimpressed by Joao Felix's recent form, according to AS. The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan last summer.

Felix has scored six times and registered three assists from 20 outings across competitions. While his initial form sparked talk of a permanent deal, the 23-year-old has struggled for consistency recently. The Blaugrana were particularly disappointed by his performance against Almeria, which they narrowly won 3-2.

Felix created nothing in the game despite being on the pitch for 46 minutes. The Portuguese has a huge price tag on his head, believed to be above €100 million, but his efforts haven't justified that valuation so far.

Unless Felix improves and has a spectacular second half of the season, a permanent stay at Barca could be off the cards.

Blaugrana pushing to sign Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara (right) is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are desperate to complete a move for Thiago Alcantara in January, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish midfielder is a forgotten man at Liverpool and hasn't kicked a ball for the club this season. With his contract set to expire in six months, the Reds are likely to let him leave for a nominal fee in the winter.

The Blaugrana are interested, following a spate of injuries that have rocked Xavi's plans. Gavi is out for the season after rupturing his ACL, while Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have also struggled with fitness issues. Oriol Romeu, roped in over the summer to replace the legendary Sergio Busquets, has been underwhelming.

Xavi is seeking solutions this month and has his eyes on Thiago. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou but found his true calling after joining Bayern Munich, where he became a household name.

The La Liga champions hope that the 32-year-old would regain his mojo with a return to his old hunting ground.

Frenkie de Jong remains coy about future

Frenkie de Jong's future remains the talk of town.

Frenkie de Jong has refused to rule out an exit from Barcelona in the future. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou for a while, but a transfer hasn't materialised so far. De Jong has become a first-team regular since joining the club from Ajax in 2021.

The 26-year-old has appeared close to 200 times for the club, registering 16 goals and setting up 21. However, speculation regarding his future refuse to subside, especially amid prolonged interest from Manchester United.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, De Jong said that he remains satisfied with the Spanish champions for now.

"I’m at the club I’ve always dreamed of joining. I am very satisfied at Barcelona. It’s always difficult to say. For now, I feel good here. I still haven’t won the awards I want to win, and I’m still not the player I want to be.

"There is still room for improvement, and I still have time, but I would prefer to be there as soon as possible," said De Jong.

He continued:

"Being decisive is usually linked to goals and assists. It’s different for my position. I want to be important in a different way. I can still take steps forward, and I’m not yet where I want to be.

"We have a talented squad, but we have not been consistent enough. I don’t know the exact reasons behind that.”

De Jong's contract with Barcelona runs till 2026.