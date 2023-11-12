Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana unlikely to sign Gabriel Moscardo; Florian Wirtz move difficult, and more - November 12, 2023

Barcelona secured a 2-1 comeback win over Valencia on Sunday (November 12) in La Liga. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to help Xavi’s team secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are unlikely to complete a move for Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo in January. Elsewhere, a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is going to be very difficult to complete for the La Liga champions.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 12, 2023:

Barcelona exit Gabriel Moscardo race

Barcelona are unlikely to secure the signature of Gabriel Moscardo in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Corinthians and is wanted at multiple clubs across Europe. The Blaugrana remain in the market for Sergio Busquets’ replacement, and the 18-year-old has emerged as an option.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the La Liga champions’ financial situation makes a move for the player quite difficult.

“Keep an eye on Gabriel Moscardo, talented midfielder playing for Corinthians, born in 2005, very good player. Chelsea had a verbal proposal rejected at the end of August for him.

"Now from what I’m hearing, despite many rumours about Barcelona, because of financial fair play, they’re not in a position to pay €25m (£22m), €25m plus add-ons to Corinthians for Moscardo. It’s too much, and that’s why it’s a complicated deal,” said Romano.

He continued:

"He’s highly appreciated by Barca, but they are not prepared to invest that money in January. I say January because from what I’m hearing, the idea is for Moscardo to transfer in the January window, not in the summer.

"To leave Corinthians in January, with big Premier League clubs keen on signing him. Keep an eye on Premier League for this boy. For Barca, it’s difficult, but for English clubs, it could be a very big opportunity.”

Xavi brought in Oriol Romeu to replace Busquets this summer, but the 32-year-old has been a disappointment so far.

Florian Wirtz move difficult

Florian Wirtz has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will struggled to complete a deal for Florian Wirtz, according to SPORT. The German midfielder has gone from strength to strength recently with Bayer Leverkusen. The 20-year-old has six goals and 10 assists in 17 games across competitions this season for the Bundesliga side, who are leading the title race.

Wirtz’s efforts have earned him admirers at the Camp Nou, but a move could be a challenge. Leverkusen are expected to demand around €100 million for the 20-year-old.

The Blaugrana are at a financially weak state right now, which makes it virtually impossible to pay such an exorbitant fee. They also face competition from their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who have the resources to complete the move.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reflects on his time at Camp Nou

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spent six months at the Camp Nou in 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has looked back fondly on his time with Barcelona. The Gabon international joined the La Liga champions in January 2022 from Arsenal and enjoyed an impressive six months.

He amassed 13 goals and one assist in 24 outings across competitions nd eventually left to join Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

Speaking to Prime Video, Aubameyang said that his time with the Blaugrana was the most beautiful phase of his career.

“I think that my six months with Barcelona were the most beautiful period of my career. I enjoyed playing matches and training so much that I used to go to training on my days off,” said Aubameyang.

Robert Lewandowski was signed last summer, which made the Gabon international surplus to requirements.