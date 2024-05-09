Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana unlikely to sign Liverpool ace; Chelsea want Ronald Araujo, and more - May 9, 2024

Barcelona are third in La Liga after 34 games and have surrendered their league title to Real Madrid. Xavi's team are preparing to face Real Sociedad in the league on Monday, May 13.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are unlikely to complete a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this summer. Elsewhere, Chelsea are planning to bring Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 9, 2024:

Barcelona unlikely to sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Barcelona are unlikely to complete a move for Darwin Nunez this summer, according to Liverpool insider Neil Jones.

The Blaugrana are looking for Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement, with the Polish striker set to turn 36 later this year. Recent reports have suggested that the Camp Nou hierarchy have identified Nunez as a target this year.

However, in his column got Caught Offside, Jones said that the La Liga giants might not have the funds to secure a deal.

“I’d be amazed if Barcelona were willing to pay whatever it would take to sign Darwin Nunez this summer. They have huge issues to sort out behind the scenes, without committing that sort of money to a new No.9. But from a Liverpool perspective, I think the Uruguayan is perhaps the most interesting case, heading into the summer window," wrote Jones.

He continued:

"But were Liverpool to look to sell, then I would expect considerable interest. Chelsea enquired about Nunez a year ago, and his reputation across Europe is still strong enough to ensure there would be clubs willing to take the plunge on him."

Nunez has scored 18 goals and set up 13 in 52 games across competitions this season for the Reds.

Chelsea want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Chelsea have set their sights on Ronald Araujo, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Uruguayan defender is a mainstay for Barcelona at the moment, but his future at the club remains up in the air. The Blaugrana are facing financial problems and are likely to turn to player sales in the summer to address the issue. Araujo could be put up for sale, despite appearing close to 150 times for the club.

Manchester United have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while, while Bayern Munich attempted to prise him away in January.

Both clubs are expected to be in the mix this summer, and the Blues have now joined the party. The London giants want an established face to replace Thiago Silva, with the Brazilian set to leave at the end of the season.

Araujo has been identified as the ideal candidate for the role, and Chelsea are ready to go to battle for his services in the summer, should he become available.

Blaugrana suffer Johnny Cardoso blow

Johnny Cardoso

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Johnny Cardoso this summer.

The American midfielder has caught the eye in the pivot position for Real Betis this season, registering 15 appearances across competitions since joining in January. His efforts have turned heads at theCamp Nou, where a new midfielder is an urgent requirement this summer.

However, speaking recently as cited by Barca Universal, Cardoso ruled out any move away from the Benito Villamarin in the near future.

“My head and my goals are in Betis. I arrived a short time ago. I want to continue working and evolving. My head is in Betis and the other things are for my agents,” said Cardoso.

Cardoso's contract with the Spanish side runs till 2029, so prising him away won't be easy either.