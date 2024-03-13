Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Amadou Onana; club not eyeing Mason Greenwood, and more - March 13, 2024

Barcelona secured a 3-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday, March 12, at home in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Fermin Lopez, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net to help Xavi’s team progress to the quarterfinals by a 4-2 aggregate score.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the reigning La Liga champions are not in talks to sign on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 13, 2024:

Barcelona want Amadou Onana, says Fabrizio Romano

Amadou Onana is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Amadou Onana, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian defensive midfielder has been impressive for Everton this season, registering three goals and one assist in 29 outings across competitions. The Blaugrana remain in the market for a new midfielder and have had their eyes on the 22-year-old for a while.

Onana is under contract with the Toffees till 2027, but their poor financial situation could see him leave this summer. The La Liga giants are monitoring the situation with interest and could seek a deal at the end of this campaign. However, they face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for the Belgian.

Interestingly, Barcelona are also facing financial issues, which could pose a problem in their plans to sign Onana.

Blaugrana not eyeing Mason Greenwood, according to Fabrizio Romano

Mason Greenwood (left) is likely to be on the move this summer.

Barcelona are not interested in Mason Greenwood, according to Fabrizio Romano. The disgraced Manchester United forward has caught the eye on loan at Getafe, registering eight goals and five assists in 26 outings across competitions. However, he's unlikely to head back to Old Trafford due to off-field issues and could be available this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the Blaugrana are planning to bring the 22-year-old to Camp Nou. It has also been reported that the La Liga giants have held discussions with the Red Devils regarding a possible move for Greenwood.

However, Romano has rubbished those claims. The transfer guru has added that Barcelona have other pressing matters on their agenda and are not considering the Englishman at the moment.

Xavi hits back at critics after Champions League win

Xavi was full of praise for his team after the win over Napoli on Tuesday. Barcelona were outstanding against the reigning Serie A champions as they progressed to the quarterfinals.

The Spanish manager has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this campaign amid a poor run of results. However, Tuesday’s win improved the mood at the club.

Speaking to Moviestar after the game, Xavi said that he has always believed in his squad and that they haven’t let him down.

“We played a great match. My team left the pitch totally empty - everything was left out there. We dominated in large parts of the game, and I'm really proud of them for that.

"I warned everyone that this squad would step up, in a big way, when I announced my decision to leave early. So, now, this is a moment for us to really enjoy!” said Xavi.

He continued:

“People didn't believe me, said that I was going to lose the locker room. We have received a lot of unfair criticism. Today, we showed the team is prepared to compete in Europe. The team has been very good with and without the ball.”

Xavi also reserved special words for Pau Cubarsi, who - on his Champions League debut – was adjudged the Man of the Match.

“Cubarsi doesn't get nervous. That's in his favour. His delivery of the ball is brutal. He has that calmness and that pause ... a lot of links with interiors. It's a spectacle to see him.

"We knew we could compete with a positive mentality. That's how it was. I think it (the win) was deserved. Now we wait for the draw. Looking forward to facing these quarterfinals,” said Xavi.

Cubarsi is generating interest from multiple suitors in Europe after a breakthrough season.