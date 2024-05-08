Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Luis Enrique return; Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Raphinha, and more - May 8, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to lock horns with Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, May 13, in La Liga. Xavi's team are third in the league after 34 games, a point behind second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to bring PSG boss Luis Enrique back to the Camp Nou next year. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Barca attacker Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 8, 2024:

Barcelona want Luis Enrique return

Luis Enrique

Barcelona are planning to hand the keys of the first team squad to Luis Enrique in 2025, according to SPORT.

Xavi had previously announced that he would leavr at the end of the season but recently performed a U-turn. The Spanish manager has endured mixed times at the club since taking charge in 2021. He won the league last season but is set to end the current campaign without silverware.

Xavi is under contract till 2025, but it appears that the Spanish giants are already planning for the future. They have identified Enrique as the right man to take the club forward.

The Paris Saint-Germa manager is under contract with the Ligue 1 giants till 2025, so Barcelona want to bring him back in time for the 2025-26 season.

Enrique was huge hit during his previous stint in charge of the Blaugrana, winning a treble among others. He hasn't managed similar success since leaving the Camp Nou.

The Parisians endured another disappointing European campaign this season, exiting the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 giants are are likely to win the league this season, and Enrique has insisted that wants to see out his contract. However, he could be open to a return to his old hunting ground next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to sign Raphinha this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian forward has been in decent form for Barcelona this season, registering nine goals and 12 assists in 35 appearances across competitions. However, the Blaugrana could let Raphinha go at the end of the season to address their financial woes.

Spurs are looking to bring in a new forward this summer and are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old. Raphinha already has experience of playing in the Premier League with Leeds United, and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou believes he could be a valuable addition in his attack.

The La Liga giants are likely to demand £47 million for their prized asset this summer, but the player has no desire to leave the Camp Nou at the moment.

Newcastle United want Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Jules Kounde this summer, according to Munro Deportivo.

The French defender remains a key figure at Barcelona, making 44 appearances across competitions. However, he could be offloaded at the end of the season to help the club deal with their financial issues.

The Magpies are paying close attention to the situation as they aim to reinforce the backline over the summer. Prising Kounde away from the Camp Nou is likely to be a costly affair, as he's under contract till 2027. The 25-year-old is also wanted by Chelsea, PSG, Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Kounde remains settled with the La Liga giants and is not actively looking to leave. However, the player has mostly operated at right-back for Barcelona, which isn't his preferred position.

As such, the Frenchman could be tempted to leave if he's provided assurances of playing at centre-back.