Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Mason Greenwood; club could offer Ferran Torres for Joao Felix, and more - January 23, 2024

Barcelona will lock horns with Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium on Wednesday (January 24) in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Xavi’s men are in high spirits following their 4-2 win over Real Betis over the weekend in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Manchester United's on-loan attacker Mason Greenwood. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants could include attacker Ferran Torres in their offer for Atletico Madrid's on-loan attacker Joao Felix, who's on loan at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 23, 2024:

Barcelona want Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are eager to take Mason Greenwood to Camp Nou, according to The Sun.

The disgraced Manchester United winger is on loan at Getafe and is slowly turning his career around. The 22-year-old has been very impressive, registering five goals and four assists in 19 appearances across competitions. The Red Devils, though, are unlikely to bring him back, and an exit is likely this summer.

The Blaugrana have scouted the Englishman six times this season and have received positive feedback. The player is also interested in joining the Spanish champions and sees it as a dream scenario to regain his status in world football.

Barcelona are yet to initiate contact with Manchester United regarding a deal, though.

Blaugrana could offer Ferran Torres for Joao Felix

Joao Felix arrived at the Camp Nou last summer.

Barcelona are ready to offer Ferran Torres as part of their proposal for Joao Felix, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Portuguese forward joined the club last summer on loan from Atletico Madrid but has endured a mixed season. While he has lacked consistency, Felix has apparently done enough to convince the Spanish champions to pursue a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old is valued at €50-55 million, which makes it tough to complete a move for Barcelona, given their poor finances. However, the club plan to include Torres in their offer to bring down Los Rojiblancos’ asking price.

The Spanish forward has a €35 million price tag, and he could help the Blaugrana sign Felix on a cut-priced deal.

Robert Lewandowski eager to win the Copa del Rey

Robert Lewandowski’s future at the Camp Nou is up in the air.

Robert Lewandowski is taking the new season step up step following a mixed start. The 35-year-old arrived from Bayern Munich in 2022 and enjoyed an impressive start to life.

However, Lewandowski hasn’t been in his elements this season but has registered 12 goals and five assists in 27 outings across competitions. The situation has added to speculation regarding the Polish striker's future.

However, speaking at the Mundo Deportivo gala as cited by Barca Universal, Lewandowski said that he's happy at the club.

“It’s never easy to score goals. I’ve played in a team with a lot of young players, and I feel very good.

"I feel very good in Barcelona and in this team. Last year, we won La Liga, the Super Cup, and I won the Pichichi, but, this season, is very important for us. We need a time to win, to go from victory to victory,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski also expressed a desire to win the Copa del Rey and is looking ahead to the Athletic Bilbao game this week.

“We also want the Copa del Rey, and we want to play in the final. In LaLiga we need more points, but step by step.

"I’m sure that at the end of this season we can, together, win something. We are FC Barcelona, and we know where we want to go,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

“Now we are going for the Copa del Rey in a match in Bilbao. The objective is to play in the final and win.

"It’s the title I haven’t won in Spain, and, for me, it’s a goal, but it’s not only important to win but also to score a lot of goals for the people and the fans.”

Lewandowski received the Renfe Trophy at the Mundo Deportivo gala for being the La Liga top scorer last season.