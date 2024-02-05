Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Robert Lewandowski stay; club in 3-horse race for Martin Zubimendi, and more - February 5, 2024

Barcelona will be in action next on Sunday (February 11) against Granada at home in La Liga. Xavi’s team are coming off a 3-1 La Liga win over Alaves this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana want striker Robert Lewandowski to continue his stay at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are in a three-horse race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 5, 2024.

Barcelona want Robert Lewandowski stay

Robert Lewandowski’s future remains up in the air.

Barcelona are hoping to keep Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou beyond this summer, according to SPORT.

The Polish striker hasn’t been in his element this season, and his lack of form has severely hurt the Blaugrana. Lewandowski has 14 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions, which is a significant drop off from his numbers last season.

The 35-year-old joined the Spanish giants from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and took little time to make himself at home. He registered 33 goals and eight assists in 46 outings across competitions, helping Barcelona win the league and Supercopa de Espana.

Lewandowski has failed to live up to those standards this season, with his recent struggles raising doubts about his future at the Camp Nou. The player is wanted at Saudi Arabia, as well as the MLS, but the Blaugrana are hoping to keep him.

However, the La Liga champions will respect the Pole's decision, even if he opts to leave this summer. For now, Lewandowski remains ready to stay but will make a final decision depending on the club’s future plans.

Blaugrana in three-horse race for Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are locked in a battle with Arsenal and Bayern Munich for the services of Martin Zubimendi, according to The Mirror.

The Blaugrana are planning for midfield reinforcements and have their eyes on the Spanish midfielder ahead of the summer. However, they face competition from the Gunnersand the Bavarians in their attempts to sign Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old has been in exquisite form for Real Sociedad recently, turning heads at clubs across Europe. Barcelona want a new pivot midfielder at the end of the season, with their search for the legendary Serigo Busquet’s replacement yet to yield fruitful results.

Zubimendi has been identified as a candidate for the job, but the Blaugrana face stiff competition for his services. The player has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which could further complicate matters.

Deco wants Sergio Conceicao as Xavi replacement

Sergio Conceicao has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is pushing to appoint Porto manager Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for Xavi this summer, as per Catalunya Radio.

The Spanish manager has announced that he will leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season. The Blaugrana have strugged under Xavi this season, and their title defence has gone haywire.

The Spanish champions lost the Spanish Supercup final to Real Madrid at the start of January. They were then ousted from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao. The club have accepted Xavi’s decision to leave and are scouting the market for solutions. Deco has identified his compatriot Conceicao as an option.

The Portuguese has done an impressive job at Porto, where his contract expires at the end of the season. Conceicao has decided to leave the Estadio do Dragao, but an official confirmation is pending. His agent, Jorge Mendes, enjoys a strong relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, which could accelerate his arrival at the Camp Nou.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here