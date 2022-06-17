Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana willing to cash in on Frenkie de Jong; Manchester City midfielder ready to move to Camp Nou, and more - June 17, 2022

Barcelona were second-best to Real Madrid in La Liga last season and also watched their bitter rivals lift the UEFA Champions League for a record-extending 14th time. Manager Xavi is likely to use the summer to help his tema script a return to their glory days next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are willing to cash in on Frenkie de Jong to fund a move for three players. Elsewhere, a Manchester City midfielder is ready to move to the Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on June 17, 2022:

Barcelona willing to cash in on Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is edging closer to Manchester United.

Barcelona are ready to cash in on Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to journalist Victor Navarro via Barca Universal.

The Dutch midfielder is a priority for Manchester United this summer. The Blaugrana are currently locked in negotiations regarding a possible move. The La Liga giants are willing to offload the 25-year-old to fund moves for Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Bernardo Silva.

Víctor Navarro @victor_nahe Con las palancas listas para activarse, al menos una de ellas antes del 30/06



- Se dará salida a aquellos jugadores que se niegan a marcharse



- Se irá con todo por: Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva y Koundé



Se da por hecho la venta de Frenkie De Jong



@ESPORTSCOPE

#fcblive Con las palancas listas para activarse, al menos una de ellas antes del 30/06- Se dará salida a aquellos jugadores que se niegan a marcharse- Se irá con todo por: Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva y KoundéSe da por hecho la venta de Frenkie De Jong 🔵🔴Con las palancas listas para activarse, al menos una de ellas antes del 30/06- Se dará salida a aquellos jugadores que se niegan a marcharse- Se irá con todo por: Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva y Koundé➕Se da por hecho la venta de Frenkie De Jong📻@ESPORTSCOPE#fcblive

The Blaugrana would have liked to keep De Jong at the Camp Nou, but their hands are tied due to their unstable financial position. The La Liga giants will hope to raise at least €80 million from the Dutchman’s departure to reinvest in the squad.

Bernardo Silva ready to move to Camp Nou

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Camp Nou

Bernardo Silva is ready to join Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo via Barca Blaugranes.

The Portuguese midfielder is wanted at the Camp Nou this summer. Xavi is refurbishing his squad ahead of a vital season and wants the Manchester City man to join his project. The 27-year-old is also enticed by the idea of moving to the Camp Nou.

Silva has already informed City that he wants to leave and has asked the club to listen to offers from the Blaugrana. The report claims that the two clubs are already in contact regarding a move, although there has been no official bid yet. The Premier League champions are likely to demand €80 million and add-ons worth €20 million for the Portuguese.

Robert Lewandowski urges Bayern Munich to let him leave

Robert Lewandowski is desperate to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Robert Lewandowski has said that he has asked Bayern Munich to sanction a transfer this summer.

The Polish international is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Bavarians. However, he's unwilling to put pen to paper on a new deal and wants to depart the Allianz Arena. Barcelona are the favourites to secure his services this year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal termsLewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal terms 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. https://t.co/VxbVgJZp3D

Speaking to BILD (as relayed by Marca), the 33-year-old said that his transfer could be beneficial for all parties involved.

"I still have a year left on my contract, that's why I've asked the club for the go-ahead for a transfer. I think that in the current situation, it's the best solution, especially as the club can still receive money from a transfer,” said Lewandowski.

He added:

“I don't want to force anything; it's not about that. It's about finding the best solution. We need to cool down, I want to talk calmly and not through the media. I hope the fans will understand me one day.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far