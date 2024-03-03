Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans advised to target Roberto De Zerbi, club receive Joshua Kimmich boost, and more - March 3, 2024

Barcelona will travel to San Mames on Sunday (March 3) to face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Xavi’s men are third in the league after 26 games, nine points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Catalan side have been advised to target Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as Xavi’s replacement. Elsewhere, the Spanish defending champions have received a boost in their pursuit of Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 3, 2024.

Barcelona advised to target Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi has admirers at Camp Nou

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has advised Barcelona to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as Xavi’s replacement, according to journalist Laia Tudel.

The Spanish tactician is set to vacate his post at the end of this season and the Catalan side are eyeing multiple candidates. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, who will also be available come summer, is reportedly on their wish list, as is former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

De Zerbi also has admirers at Camp Nou, following a fine run with Brighton & Hove Albion. Club president Joan Laporta has reportedly identified Flick as his preferred candidate but still reached out to Guardiola for advice.

The Spaniard, who first rose to prominence as a manager at Barcelona, apparently suggested De Zerbi as the ideal man for the job.

Catalan giants receive Joshua Kimmich boost

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to sign Joshua Kimmich. According to Mundo Deportivo, the German defensive midfielder is unhappy at Bayern Munich and could leave this summer. The Catalan side are long-term admirers of the German, who could be the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets at Camp Nou.

The La Liga defending champions are looking for a deep-lying midfielder and are understandably attentive to Kimmich’s situation. The 29-year-old has endured a difficult season under Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, especially since he has had to cover at right-back in recent games.

The German’s contract with the Bavarians expires at the end of this season and he could look for greener pastures this summer.

Xavi hasn’t changed his decision to leave

Xavi hasn’t gone back on his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of this season. The Spanish manager announced in January that he will be leaving Camp Nou this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the club could request Xavi to stay and see out his contract. However, speaking to the press as cited by 90 Min, the Spaniard insisted that his decision remains the same at the moment.

“As of today, nothing has changed. There is no more story than that. It all remains the same and we focus on the next game. It's true we’ve done well recently; I see the team training great every day and the group of players is less tense than in the past,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“But tomorrow is a whole new story, here at Barcelona you have a challenge every day. The moment of the truth this season is coming, and we feel we have been good over the last weeks.”

Xavi enjoyed great success in the 2022/23 season, winning the league as well as the Supercopa de Espana, but has failed to replicate that form this campaign.

