Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Hansi Flick, club face competition for Lucas Bergvall, and more - February 1, 2024

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday (January 31) in La Liga. Vitor Roque scored his first goal for the club since arriving earlier this month, helping Xavi’s team return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have established contact with Hansi Flick to take over at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Lucas Bergvall.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 1, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have identified Hansi Flick as a possible replacement for Xavi, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Spanish manager recently announced his decision to vacate the hot seat at Camp Nou at the end of this season.

Xavi has been under extreme pressure following a disappointing campaign so far and has opted to call it quits. The Catalans have already exited the Copa Del Rey, and have failed to defend their Supercopa de Espana title this season, losing the final to Real Madrid.

Their La Liga title defence has gone haywire too, with Xavi’s team now fourth in the league table after 22 games, eight points behind leader Girona. A change is in order and Barcelona have apparently zeroed in on Flick.

The German manager enjoyed tremendous success in his short time with Bayern Munich, although his recent stint with the national team is best forgotten. Joan Laporta is a fan of Flick and wanted to install him at the helm of matters in 2021. However, the German manager turned down the role, prompting the Catalans to opt for Xavi.

The Spanish champions are now back at the table for Flick and the club's sporting director Deco has apparently established contact with him. The La Liga outfit have already informed the German that he is among the candidates in the running for the top job at Camp Nou.

Catalans face competition for Lucas Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur are attempting to hijack Barcelona’s move for Lucas Bergvall, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Swedish midfielder is the next big thing to emerge out of the country and his efforts with Djurgarden have turned heads at Camp Nou.

Romano recently reported that the Catalans are close to an agreement with the Swedish club for a €7m deal, with a further €3m in addons. The 17-year-old was expected to join the Spanish champions at the end of the season once the deal gets over the line. However, Spurs are apparently attempting a late move to bring Bergvall to London instead.

Tottenham have established contact with the player’s entourage in a bid to convince him to move to the Premier League. However, Barcelona reportedly remain confident following multiple meetings in recent days and expect a green light from the player on Thursday.

Joan Laporta planning Frank Rijkaard return

Frank Rijkaard made history at Camp Nou

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is planning to bring Frank Rijkaard back to the club, according to journalist David Sanchez. The Catalans have been thrown into action following Xavi’s decision to leave at the end of this season.

Multiple candidates have emerged for the role, including the Dutch manager, who ushered in a new era at Camp Nou more than a decade ago.

Rijkaard took over at the club in 2003 and guided them to a historic second European trophy, along with multiple La Liga titles and the Spanish Super Cup. His reign is remembered for eye-catching football, the magic of Ronaldinho and the emergence of Lionel Messi. The Dutchman eventually left the club in 2008.

Laporta is apparently hoping that Rijkaard can roll back the years at Barcelona and get them back to the top. However, the Dutchman hasn’t been in football management since 2014 and as such, this report should be taken with a pinch of salt.