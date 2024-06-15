Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Manchester United star, club enter Douglas Luiz race, and more - June 15, 2024

Barcelona finished second in the La Liga table in the 2023/24 campaign and parted ways with Xavi. Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick was appointed as his replacement at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Manchester United midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to hijack Juventus' move for Douglas Luiz.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 15, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo

Barcelona have turned their attention to Kobbie Mainoo, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Catalans are looking ahead to a fresh start under Hansi Flick and a new midfielder is at the top of their agenda this summer.

Mainoo has elevated his status in the European football circuit following a stunning campaign with Manchester United. The 19-year-old appeared 32 times for the senior side, registering five goals and one assist.

His efforts have endeared him to the La Liga giants, but prising him away won't be easy. The player is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, so the club are under no pressure to let him go.

The Red Devils are already aware of Barcelona's interest in their star man and are working to tie Mainoo down to an improved contract. The Catalans' poor finances will also pose a problem in any potential deal.

Catalans enter Douglas Luiz race

Douglas Luiz

Barcelona are planning to steal Douglas Luiz from right under Juventus' noses this summer, according to SPORT. The Bianconeri are already in talks with Aston Villa to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

The Italian giants have proposed a player-plus-cash move, which includes Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling Junior. Luiz has apparently agreed personal terms with Juventus on a four-year contract worth €5m a year.

However, the Catalans are working to ruin their plans. Interestingly, Luiz would prefer a move to Camp Nou, which gives the La Liga giants an advantage in the race.

Hansi Flick has old history with Angelo Stiller, says journalist

Angelo Stiller

Journalist Christian Falk has provided an interesting backstory regarding Hansi Flick and Angelo Stiller. The German midfielder is a target for Barcelona this summer, following an impressive campaign with VfB Stuttgart.

Stiller appeared 36 times across competitions for the Bundesliga club in the 2023/24 campaign, registering one goal and six assists. The Catalans are looking for a new pivot midfielder this summer and have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk pointed out that Stiller left Bayern Munich in 2021 after failing to break into Flick's plans.

“Hansi Flick’s interest in Angelo Stiller is a very interesting development because the 23-year-old was a talent at Bayern Munich when Flick was the coach there. Stiller left the club because Hansi Flick didn’t plan with him,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“The bosses at the club weren’t very happy with this decision as he was a homegrown talent born in Munich and a very talented young player. Instead, he made his way outside of Munich, and now Flick and Barcelona are indeed interested in him because of his very good development in the sport.”

He concluded:

“Stiller has a style of playing that matches Barcelona’s footballing philosophy. I heard about a new name for the style that Barcelona will play this coming season – they say in Spain it’s now ‘Flicki-Flaka football’!”

Stiller could be an able successor for Sergio Busquets at Camp Nou.