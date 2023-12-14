Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Mason Greenwood, club planning Robert Lewandowski exit, and more - December 14, 2023

Barcelona succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Royal Antwerp at the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday (December 13) in the Champions League. Goals from Ferran Torres and Marc Guiu were not enough as George Ilenikhena scored the winner in the second minute of injury time.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in Mason Greenwood. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are ready to offload Robert Lewandowski next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 14, 2023.

Barcelona eyeing Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has turned heads at Camp Nou

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Mason Greenwood, according to The Express. The disgraced Manchester United forward is currently on loan to Getafe and is slowly getting his career back of track. The 22-year-old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and was once considered the next big thing in football.

However, off-field issues derailed his career with the Red Devils, who opted to move him out on loan to Getafe this summer. Greenwood has done well since the move, registering four goals and three assists from 13 games so far across competitions. He has played on the left wing as well as the right wing and even operated as a center forward in a couple of games.

The Catalans are pleased with his efforts, but they are not alone in the race. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are few clubs who are keeping a close eye on the Englishman. The player is unlikely to be inducted back into the squad at Old Trafford and Manchester United are expected to cash in on him next summer.

Getafe could also look to keep him permanently and have a 20% sell on option on the loan deal that could work to their advantage.

Catalans planning Robert Lewandowski exit

Robert Lewandowski's time at Camp Nou could be coming to an end

Barcelona are planning to cash in on Robert Lewandowski next summer, according to journalist Jose Alvarez. The Polish striker joined the Catalans from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign. Lewandowski helped Xavi's team win the league as well as the Spanish Supercup last season. However, the 35-year-old has failed to hold on to thise performances this year.

Lewandowski has amassed nine goals and four assists from 19 games so far, registering the worst start to a season in his career. Barcelona are all set to welcome Vitor Roque to Camp Nou in January and it was previously believed that the Brazilian would be an understudy to the veteran Pole. However, it now appears that the Catalans are looking to offload Lewandowski in the summer and station Vitor Roque as the focal point of their attack next season.

The 35-year-old's exorbitant salary remains an issue for the club amid their deplorable financial condition. The La Liga champions are hoping Lewandowski's exit can help fund a move for a big name signing next year.

Barcelona desperate to sign Giovani Lo Celso in January

Giovani Lo Celso is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are eager to take Giovani Lo Celso to the Camp Nou in January, according to 90 Min, the Catalans are looking to shore up their options in the middle of the park in the winter, following the unfortunate ACL injury to Gavi. The Spanish midfielder is now sidelined for the rest of the season and Xavi wants a new face to take his place.

Lo Celso is a long-term target for the La Liga champions, who failed in an attempt to sign him this summer. The Argentinean initially struggled for chances under Ange Postecoglou, but has worked his way back into the team of late. The 27-year-old started three of the last four games, scoring two goals.The player's contract with Spurs expires in 2025 and they are ready to let him go in January. Barcelona are paying close attention to his situation as they aim to make a move at the turn of the year.