Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans not eyeing Mikel Arteta, Andreas Christensen departure on the cards, and more - March 21, 2024

Barcelona are playing catch-up in the La Liga title race this season, sitting second in the table after 29 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. Xavi's men return to action in the league on March 30, when they face Las Palmas at home.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not planning a move for Mikel Arteta this summer. Elsewhere, Andreas Christensen could leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 21, 2024.

Barcelona not eyeing Mikel Arteta, says journalist

Mikel Arteta has been a hit at the Emirates

Barcelona are not planning to station Mikel Arteta as Xavi's replacement this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Xavi has already decided to leave the Camp Nou at the end of this campaign, and the club are looking for his replacement. Arteta has transformed Arsenal in recent seasons and has been mentioned as a possible option for the Catalans by various news outlets.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs insisted that the La Liga giants haven't approached the Gunners manager yet.

"Barcelona haven’t made an approach to Arteta to date, but it’s unsurprising he’s being linked and spoken of internally at the Catalan club. Arteta was also considered by Barcelona in March 2021 prior to Ronald Koeman’s appointment, and given he played for Barcelona’s youth and B teams between 1997 and 2002, it would be strange if he wasn’t linked," wrote Jacobs.

The journalist went on to add that Arteta remains focused on Arsenal and is unlikely to be enticed by a move to the Camp Nou.

"But Arteta is only focused on Arsenal and trying to win their first Premier League title since 2003/04, and go as far as possible in the Champions League. The expectation is Arteta will sign a new contract at Arsenal with his current deal running until 2025," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"Barcelona will always have a big lure, but there’s no doubt Arteta would be walking into a far less stable club right now than Arsenal if he chose to leave, and I would be surprised, should an approach come, if he’d be tempted."

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is also a target for Barcelona, according to reports.

Andreas Christensen departure on the cards, says journalist

Andreas Christensen could be allowed to leave this summer

Andreas Christensen could leave Barcelona this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Danish defender has been a first-team regular this season under Xavi and has recently filled in admirably in midfield. Christensen has appeared 33 times across competitions this campaign, 31 of which have been starts.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs added that the 27-year-old is reluctant to leave the club right now.

"Sources say it’s not impossible Andreas Christensen is sold even though the player is reluctant to depart – which seems to be common amongst potential outgoings,” wrote Jacobs

Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on the Dane, according to Football Insider.

Vitor Roque confident of success at the Camp Nou

Vitor Roque has struggled to get going at Camp Nou

Vitor Roque remains confident of coming good at Barcelona.

The Brazilian striker arrived at Camp Nou from Athletico Paranaense in January with a huge reputation, but has struggled for game time under Xavi. He has registered just 239 minutes of first team action from 11 games, scoring two goals.

Speaking recently to Revista Barca, the 19-year-old stated that his adaptation with the Catalans has been easy.

"I am sure that I will be an important player at Barça. Match by match I’m gaining confidence. My adaptation has been very easy. I speak Portuguese with Raphinha, Cancelo, Joao Félix and Araujo. Everyone is helping me a lot, we always go together and it’s a pleasure to work with them," said Vitor Roque.

Vitor Roque could be a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.