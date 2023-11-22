Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Thiago Alcantara, club not planning Raphinha departure, and more - November 22, 2023

Barcelona won La Liga last season and are firmly in the title race this campaign as well. Xavi's men are third in the league after 13 games, four points behind current leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in Thiago Alcantara as a possible replacement for the injured Gavi. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are not considering Raphinha's exit in 2024.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 22, 2023.

Barcelona eyeing Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning a move for Thiago Alcantara in January to cover for the injured Gavi, according to SPORT.

The 19-year-old is all set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after picking up an ACL injury while on international duty. Gavi has been indispensable for the Catalans in recent times and his absence will be a huge blow to the club. The teenager has only missed two of the club’s 17 games this season – due to suspension – and all but two of his appearances were starts.

Xavi is understandably keen to bring in a quality midfielder to fill the huge gap in the midfield and has set his sights on Thiago. The Liverpool man has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield of late. He is yet to appear for the club this campaign due to an injury. His contract with the Premier League giants expires at the end of this season and a new deal might not be on the cards.

Barcelona are hoping to prise him away at the turn of the year on a cut-price deal. Thiago rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2013 and is well-versed in the club’s ideology. He could hit the ground running with a return to his old hunting ground.

Catalans not planning Raphinha departure

Raphinha remains heavily linked with a return to the Premier League

Barcelona are not planning to cash in on Raphinha in January, according to AS.

The Brazilian forward hasn’t lived up to expectations since arriving at Camp Nou from Leeds United in 2022. The 26-year-old has failed to nail down a regular place in the team under Xavi and has been linked with an exit from the club for a while. A recent report from Mundo Deportivo stated that Tottenham Hotspur are among the club hoping to prise the player away in the winter.

However, it is now believed that the Catalans have no desire to part ways with Raphinha. While he hasn’t exactly set the stage alight at Camp Nou, the Brazilian remains a key figure for the La Liga giants.

With Ousmane Dembele and Ez Abde leaving the club in the summer and Ansu Fati joining Brighton & Hove Albion on loan, Barcelona are already thin in attack. The Catalans are now reluctant to lose another forward, although it has also been mentioned that a lucrative proposal could change their mind.

Marcos Alonso wants to leave Camp Nou

Marcos Alonso is planning to leave Camp Nou next summer, according to MARCA journalist Luis F Rojo.

The Spanish defender joined Barcelona last summer as a free agent after the end of his contract with Chelsea. He enjoyed an eventful debut season, playing regularly under Xavi, but has struggled for chances this year.

The 32-year-old has registered just seven appearances across competitions for the Catalans, only four of which have been starts. Xavi has preferred Alejandro Balde at left-back, while new signing Inigo Martinez has been selected ahead of Alonso for the centerback role. Alonso’s contract with the La Liga champions expires at the end of this season, although there’s an option for an additional year.

However, Alonso wants to leave next summer in search of greener pastures. Barcelona could be open to his departure, given that they haven’t initiated talks for a new deal yet.