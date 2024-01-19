Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face competition for Georgiy Sudakov, club not in Kalvin Phillips talks, and more - January 19, 2024

Barcelona secured a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over Unionistas on Thursday (January 18) in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde found the back of the net to help their team progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Catalans will face competition from Liverpool for the services of Georgiy Sudakov. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are not in talks to sign Kalvin Phillips this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 19, 2024.

Barcelona face competition for Georgiy Sudakov

Georgiy Sudakov is wanted at Anfield as well

Barcelona will have to ward off competition from Liverpool to sign Georgiy Sudakov, according to Calciomercato. The Ukrainian attacking midfielder is highly regarded in the European circuit following an impressive run with Shakhtar Donetsk. This season, the 21-year-old has registered three goals and one assist from 18 outings across competitions.

The Catalans are always on the lookout for gifted youngsters with the potential to become world beaters, and Sudakov certainly fits the bill. Xavi hasn’t been afraid to place his trust on talents regardless of their age and the Ukrainian will suit his plans. However, the 21-year-old is also wanted at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp looking to add more creativity to his ranks.

Catalans not in Kalvin Phillips talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Kalvin Phillips could be on the move this month

Barcelona are not engaged in talks to sign Kalvin Phillips this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder was recently linked with a move to Barcelona, among others, by AS. Phillips is an isolated figure at Manchester City, having joined the club from Leeds United in 2022. The Premier League champions are apparently ready to let him go this month.

With the Catalans on the hunt for a new midfielder, there have been rumours linking them to the 28-year-old. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that FFP norms makes a move to Camp Nou next to impossible.

“Despite new stories about interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Kalvin Phillips, I’m not aware of concrete talks so far. This is an expensive loan for Spanish clubs with FFP limitations, so it’s a difficult one. West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle remain interested in the England midfielder. It’s also going to be up to Manchester City, not just the player side,” wrote Romano.

The La Liga giants are looking for someone to take the place of Sergio Busquets, who moved to Inter Miami last summer.

Raphinha not in talks to leave Camp Nou this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Raphinha is unlikely to leave Camp Nou this month

Raphinha is unlikely to leave Barcelona this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward joined the Catalans from Leeds United in 2022, but has failed to live up to expectations so far. Raphinha’s future at Camp Nou is up in the air this month, according to multiple reports. However, Romano believes he will stay.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that an exit could materialize at the end of the season.

“I’m aware that Raphinha has attracted attention by saying he nearly joined Manchester United, but it’s an old story really – when he was super young Man United were interested but then the deal was not completed. It’s nothing recent. As for now, his future is at Barcelona for the January window, then again in the summer we will see what’s next,” wrote Romano.

Raphinha has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and seven assists.